Walt Reilly's
Walt Reilly’s is Bend’s newest addition in Eatery & Entertainment.
Serving up innovation and style, Walt’s is dishing out burgers, shareables & cocktails with a twist. Entertainment is our namesake with one of a kind virtual golf suites, virtual batting cages, mini golf and a state of the art piano bar & stage. Our core values are centered around dedication, customer satisfaction, innovation and excellence.
225 SW Century Drive
225 SW Century Drive
Bend OR
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
