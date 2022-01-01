Go
Walt Reilly's

Walt Reilly’s is Bend’s newest addition in Eatery & Entertainment.
Serving up innovation and style, Walt’s is dishing out burgers, shareables & cocktails with a twist. Entertainment is our namesake with one of a kind virtual golf suites, virtual batting cages, mini golf and a state of the art piano bar & stage. Our core values are centered around dedication, customer satisfaction, innovation and excellence.

225 SW Century Drive

Bone-In Wings$17.00
225 SW Century Drive

Bend OR

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
