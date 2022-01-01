Go
Toast

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse

Built in the city that inspired Walter’s love of pizza and the pizza business! Come for the 20 rotating craft beers and patio views, stay because you – and your family – will feel like regulars from your first visit.
Conveniently located at 2690 North Gate Boulevard.

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

2690 North Gate Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$7.99
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese.
Caesar Salad$5.49
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.
Oven Baked Wings (8)$13.00
Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ or Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Italian Salad$7.99
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Red Onion, Tomatoes and Pepperoncinis.
16" BYO$17.60
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 slices
Cheesy Breadsticks$8.50
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch.
House Salad$5.99
Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots and Croutons.
12" BYO$13.20
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
14" BYO$15.40
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
16" Mile High Meat$26.40
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2690 North Gate Blvd

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beasts & Brews

No reviews yet

You’ll love dining in our Community Taproom & Scratch Kitchen. At Beasts & Brews, our selection of beer, wine and spirits from our self-pour taps is the first thing you’ll notice in our rustic, yet sophisticated restaurant. The best seats in the house are placed strategically on our gorgeous patio facing a breathtaking view of the Front Range, next to our roaring fire pits. Inside seating has the same phenomenal view through our wall of garage doors. You’ll find delicious cuisine from classic burgers, tacos, and mac 'n cheese to lobster risotto and rib eye.

El Padrino Mexicano

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Dog Haus

No reviews yet

DOGS
SAUSAGES
BURGERS

Bourbon Brothers Presents

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston