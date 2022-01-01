Go
Toast

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown

Our OG location, where it all started back in 2010. Expect to find a funky downtown vibe, 37 rotating craft beer taps, and plenty of patio space for hanging out from happy hour to last call.

1906 Pearl St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16" BUILD YOUR OWN$16.00
Go ahead, build your own pizza, we won't judge! 16" = 10 Slices
14" BUILD YOUR OWN$14.00
Go ahead, build your own pizza, we won't judge! 14" = 8 Slices
GREEK SALAD$7.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
CHEESY BREADSTICKS$8.50
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch. add’l $.50 each.
HOUSE SALAD$8.00
Mixed greens and romaine lettuce tossed with tomatoes, red onion, carrots, and croutons.
OVEN BAKED WINGS (8)$13.00
Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ or Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add’l $.50 each.
CALZONE$9.50
Build Your Own~
Our calzone is prepared with Walter's house-made marinara, freshly grated mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings are $1. 25 each.
Side of Ranch$0.75
CAESAR SALAD$5.49
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
12" BUILD YOUR OWN$12.00
Go ahead, build your own pizza, we won't judge! 12" = 8 Slices
See full menu

Location

1906 Pearl St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Manzo Lobster and Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coffee at The Point

No reviews yet

Coffee at The Point (The Point) rests at the heart (Welton Street & 27th Street) of the revitalizing Five Points neighborhood, a historic area in Denver, Colorado. The Point provides great quality products and excellent customer service. Providing Platinum Customer Service with a culture of exceeding your expectations is our specialty.
The coffee and wine lounge is ten years old and features 3,000 square feet of space, free WiFi, the luxury of free covered parking, an experienced staff, a large shaded patio, and a broad menu that includes beer, wine, gelato, sandwiches, and more. The Point is community inspired and community driven as it donates 95% of space to nonprofits and other meeting groups.

715 Club

No reviews yet

Everything old is new again, only better. 'Til We Meet Again!

Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and let us feed your habit!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston