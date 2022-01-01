Go
Walter's BBQ

The never-ending picnic!

4501 Butler St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Our pulled pork with coleslaw on top
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast coated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Brisket with our homemade spicy BBQ, topped with coleslaw
Mac and Cheese$6.00
6 Smoked Wings$8.00
6 Wings with your choice of sauce! Amazing!
Bad Arse Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hand breaded chicken breast, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and walter's special sauce!
Cornbread$4.00
Creamed corn and diced bell peppers. Served with honey butter
Collard Greens$6.00
Made with ham hock
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Brisket topped with coleslaw
Ribs 1lb$22.00
Location

Lawrenceville PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
