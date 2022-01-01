Go
HAMBURGERS

166 Dekalb Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (2905 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$14.00
With celery and buttermilk dressing.
Walter's Burger$21.00
8oz grilled burger (can add cheddar cheese or bacon), tomato, picked red onion, and lettuce. Served on a seeded potato roll, with fries or a salad.
Bar Steak$29.00
Fries, mixed greens, horseradish cream, and chimichurri.
Fries$7.00
Key Lime Pie$9.00
a Walter's house favorite! house made with a graham cracker crust and whipped cream on the side
Tuscan Kale Salad$16.00
tahini vinaigrette, pickled shallot, sunflower seeds
Fried Chicken$25.00
Three pieces of fried chicken over garlic mashed potatoes, with bacon gravy and spicy honey
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

166 Dekalb Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
