Walters Sports Bar

A casual bar conveniently located across the street from Nats Park. Walters is equipped with a state of the art pour your own beer system loaded with the latest trends in brewing. It doesn't stop there, Walters kitchen is more than your class bar fare, featuring items ranging from Pork Belly Bites to a Smoked brisket sandwich. With 22 Tv's including a 220" screen it's hard to miss your favorite sports teams. Walk On Over To Walters and check us out!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1221 Van St. SE • $$

Avg 4.7 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

Chili$6.00
house ground sirloin, black beans, sour cream, cheddar, chives, tortilla strips
Cheeseburger$16.00
two smashed house blend beef patties, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Ben and Jerry's Netflix And Chil Pint$6.99
There’s something for everyone to watch on Netflix & flavors for everyone to enjoy from Ben & Jerry’s, so we’ve teamed up to bring you a chillaxing new creation that’s certain to satisfy any sweet or salty snack craving. It’s a flavorful world, and everyone is invited to grab a spoon.
Alverdi Pinot Grigio$18.00
A fresh, floral bouquet with notes of acacia flowers, this dry white wine is well balanced with lively white fruit flavors. Harvested from Italy's premier regions for the cultivation of Pinot Grigio, the grapes are vinified in stainless steel and released soon after the vintage to preserve the integrity of the fruit and maintain the naturally fresh character of the variety.
Devil Eggs$6.00
crispy shallots, jalapeno
Beyond Cheeseburger$15.00
Beyond meatless patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Steak Frites$24.00
grilled hanger steak, rosemary duck fat fries, house steak sauce
Ben and Jerry' Cherry Garcia$6.99
Somewhere between the creamy coffee coffee ice cream & the buzzbuzzbuzz of espresso fudge, it hits you: you’re wide awake & in lovelovelove.
Solace Lil Bit Cloudy (6 pack)$14.00
ABV: 6.5%
juicy, hazy, flagship IPA. The low bitterness and late hopping showcase the citrusy, juicy notes of American hops. A blast of tropical aroma is followed by a resiny and balanced flavor. Juice bomb features all the aspects and nuances of full hop flavor — not just bitterness. An IPA for real hop lovers.
Crispy Brussels$10.00
brussels sprouts flash fried, tossed in house bbq spice, served with Alabama white sauce
Location

1221 Van St. SE

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
