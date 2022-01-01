Walters Sports Bar

Dacha Navy Yard

Nationals and DC United fans love gathering at Dacha before and after home games.

Located on the bank of Anacostia River and across from the Nationals Park, Dacha beer garden is the perfect place to meet new people and spend time with your loved ones while getting buzz outdoors. We serve a carefully curated menu of German, Belgian and American craft beers, cocktails, and wines. Our seasonal food menu is inspired by traditional Bavarian beer gardens. We are both dog and kids friendly. All are welcome at Dacha!

For an outdoor brunch, a mid-week happy hour, or an evening dinner, Dacha sets the mood for a pleasant conversation among friends, families, and co-workers. A simple yet elegant design, open-air format, comfortable seating, friendly staff, and affordable prices make Dacha a popular neighborhood destination and an easy choice.

