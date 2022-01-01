You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar

Go
Somewhere between your favorite hole-in-the-wall and your favorite family-friendly spot where everybody knows your name. At our Bow Mar location, you’ll find 15 rotating taps, a covered patio, a cozy interior, and a classic pizzeria experience

PIZZA • SALADS

5194 S Lowell Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (4329 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesy Breadsticks$10.20
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch.
14" BYO$14.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
Greek Salad$7.99
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese.
12" BYO$12.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
16" BYO$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 Slices
Calzone$9.50
Our Calzone is prepared with Walter’s Housemade Marinara, Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of up to 5 Toppings. Add’l. Toppings $1.00 each.
Side of Ranch$0.50
Oven Baked Wings (8)$14.40
Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ or Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Caesar Salad$5.49
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.
House Salad$5.99
Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots and Croutons.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5194 S Lowell Blvd

Littleton CO

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Sushi and Asian Fusion restaurant.

Centennial Grill

No reviews yet

After a round of golf, or a game of tennis, enjoy a bite to eat at the Centennial Grill, located adjacent to the pro shop at Littleton Golf and Tennis Club. Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner, it’s the perfect place to celebrate your golf score or your victory on the court. Weekly menu specials and full service bar.

Toast Fine Food & Coffee

No reviews yet

We've been Littleton’s local independent breakfast spot for the last 15 years, serving up the best French Toast, Pancakes, every delicious breakfast treat we can imagine! We specialize in upscale local-American diner cuisine. We start by sourcing the best local products, like rustic hand-shaped bread from Izzio's Artisan Bakery, Polidori Sausage, freshly roasted coffee from Pablo’s, and Coda, and locally raised eggs. We prepare nearly everything from scratch, including cutting our steaks and roasting our turkey and corned beef. After all that, we get to have a little fun with it and serve some unique items, like our savory and spicy Sante Fe French toast stuffed with eggs, chorizo, green chilies, and melted cheese. Want a great Monte Cristo? An enormous Club Sandwich? We make all that, and a mean Smothered Breakfast Burrito too. Hungry yet? Come visit us for the best breakfast in Colorado.

Palenque Cocina y Agaveria

No reviews yet

Palenque Cocina y Avageria brings traditional Mexican fare, and agave cocktails to the Historic Downtown Littleton neighborhood.
We are a family owned and operated restaurant bringing you a relaxing, comfortable, safe, and enjoyable atmosphere.
We offer brunch, lunch and dinner for dine-in, delivery and take out 7 days a week.
With our famous margaritas, award-winning gluten free options and vegetarian/vegan dishes, we are sure to please everyone!
We look forward to serving you! Enjoy!

