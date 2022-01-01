You are ordering from

Go
Our newest location brings our Always Funky, Never Dull vibe to the historic Lowry neighborhood. Bring your family for cheesy bread and Walter’s-style pizza, bring your crew for drinks and a game, or come by to meet up with the neighborhood locals.
200 Quebec Street

Popular Items

Cheesy Breadsticks$8.50
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch.
Oven Baked Wings (8)$13.00
Selected "Best Wings In Colorado" by Buzzfeed.com 2019... Flavors include: Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Siracha or our Famous Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
House Salad$5.99
Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots and Croutons.
14" BYO$14.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices per pie
12" BYO$12.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
Italian Salad$7.99
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Red Onion, Tomatoes and Pepperoncinis.
16" BYO$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese.- 10 slices per pie
Side of Ranch Dressing$0.50
Caesar Salad$5.49
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.
Greek Salad$7.99
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese.
Location

200 Quebec Street

Denver CO

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
