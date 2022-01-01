Waltham restaurants you'll love

Waltham restaurants
Toast
  • Waltham

Must-try Waltham restaurants

Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham image

 

Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham

200 5th Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Chick$13.95
Sriracha Chicken / Mozzarella and
Provolone / Pickled Red Onions / Sriracha Sauce / Garlic Chili Aioli / Scallions
Street Kale Caesar$10.00
Romaine & kale blend / tomato medley / shaved Parmesan / Parmesan crisp / Tuscan Caesar dressing
B'arrr BQ$11.00
The Official Mass Pirates Pizza
Mozzarella and Provolone / Chipotle Chicken / Peppadew Peppers / Bacon / BBQ Sauce / Ranch / Crispy Onions / Cotija Cheese / Scallions
850 Winter Street - Cafe Services image

 

850 Winter Street - Cafe Services

850 Winter St., Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Chickpea Salad - Chickpeas tossed with tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, feta, and parsley$4.30
Mediterranean chickpea salad - Chickpeas tossed with tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, feta, and parsley
Egg any Style$0.65
Cage Free Egg made the way you like it!
Diet Coke$0.90
Tempo image

FRENCH FRIES

Tempo

474 Moody St, Waltham

Avg 4.2 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hanger Steak (GF)$30.00
Beet and Goat Cheese Salad (GF)$12.00
Pan Seared Salmon (GF)$27.00
NexDine image

 

NexDine

590 Lincoln Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
GREEN EGGS & HAM
Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering

500 Totten Pond Road, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
7 Layer Bar$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
Caesar Salad (V)$9.95
(V) Romaine lettuce with Grated Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Herbed Croutons, Caesar Dressing (no anchovies)
Classic Fruit Cup Large$2.75
Berries, Grapes, Melon
NexDine image

 

NexDine

333 Wyman Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

1018 Lexington Street, Waltham

Avg 4.2 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Breadsticks
Orange 2 Liter
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Vinotta Restaurant image

 

Vinotta Restaurant

361 MOODY STREET, WALTHAM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ahi Tuna Crudo$17.00
Avocado, cucumber, sesame oil, soy sauce (GF!)
Old Fashioned Ravioli$27.00
Handmade cheese ravioli, meatball, sausage, spinach, tomato basil sauce
Minestrone Soup$11.00
Carrot, onion, scallion, barley, yellow & green zucchini, leeks, garbanzo, white, & red beans, house vegetable stock (GF!)
Rhino Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Rhino Restaurant & Lounge

11 Cooper Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Fried Tilapia$21.00
House spice blend marinated tilapia/ garlic French fries /tomato salsa /garlic/ salad
Rhino Burger$12.00
Cheese Burger (w) French Fries
Plantain Bites$14.00
Fried semi sweet plantain with avocado, tomato salsa
Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen image

 

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen

800 South Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$5.89
Fluffy Scrambled Eggs, Slow Cooked Black Beans and Cheddar Cheese, wrapped in a Whole Wheat Tortilla with a side of House Salsa Roja.
House Truffle Potato Chips$2.50
Idaho Potatoes sliced fresh every morning and fried to a perfect crisp, then tossed in White Truffle Salt. Insanely Addicting.
Smoked Turkey Club$10.89
The Classic Club!
Sliced Smoked Turkey, Local Cheddar, Crispy Bacon, Crunchy Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, on Your Choice of Bread.
Rita's Catering image

 

Rita's Catering

950 Winter St, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad (V)$9.95
(V) Romaine lettuce with Grated Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Herbed Croutons, Caesar Dressing (no anchovies)
Grilled Asian Beef Over Baby Kale Salad with Citrus (GF,DF)$13.95
(GF,DF) Soy-Ginger Marinated Beef with Baby Kale, Cabbage & Cashews. Garnished with Orange Segments
7 Layer Bar$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
Roots to Rise Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Roots to Rise Cafe

75 3rd Ave, Waltham

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Supreme Turkey BLT$10.95
roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, romaine, tomato, house-made chipotle mayo, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
PB&J Acai Bowl$11.50
acai, granola, peanut butter, strawberries, and bananas (V)
Asian Chop$10.95
chopped romaine, edamame, shredded carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, cilantro, almonds paired with our house-made soy ginger dressing (v, gf, df)
NexDine image

 

NexDine

130 Turner St, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI
BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
NexDine image

 

NexDine

55 Walkers Brook Drive, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Herb Roasted Chicken, Signature Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Blue Cheese, Spring Greens, Tomato, Carrot & Cucumber Ribbons
GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
NexDine image

 

NexDine

275 Second Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GREEN EGGS & HAM
Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST$4.99
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain
Stazione Di Federal image

 

Stazione Di Federal

123 Moody Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carbonara$22.00
Pancetta, Egg Yolk & Pecorino Sauce
Fagioli Verde$14.00
Insalata Mista, Green Beans, Crispy Pancetta, Walnuts, Ricotta Salata & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Italian Wedding Zuppa$11.00
Veal Meatballs, Carrots, Greens & Chicken Broth
Sweet Basil on Moody image

 

Sweet Basil on Moody

469 Moody St, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rosemary Chicken$60.00
with pancetta, tomatoes, and asparagus in a garlicky cream sauce over ziti
Chicken Parmesan$26.00
with mozzarella in a basil marinara sauce and served with your choice of pasta.
Full Pint Pesto$15.00
a large order of our popular pesto sauce
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering

77 Third Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Whoopie Pie$3.50
Homemade Chocolate Cakes, Filled with Decadent Cream, Dipped in Chocolate
Grilled Vegetable Wrap w/ Hummus (VG)$8.50
(VG) Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Caramelized Onion w/ Hummus, Lettuce, & Tomato in a Spinach Wrap.
Beef Fajita$12.95
Mixed Greens with Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tortilla Strips, Jack Cheese & Tomato Chipotle Dressing
NexDine image

 

NexDine

185 Wyman Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Herb Roasted Chicken, Signature Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Blue Cheese, Spring Greens, Tomato, Carrot & Cucumber Ribbons
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering

201 Jones Road, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Whoopie Pie$3.50
Homemade Chocolate Cakes, Filled with Decadent Cream, Dipped in Chocolate
7 Layer Bar$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
California Grilled Chicken Cobb (GF)$12.95
(GF) Mixed Greens, with Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Hard Boiled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes & Boars Head Bacon Bits. Served with Creamy Ranch Dressing
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering

230 Third Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Vegetable Wrap w/ Hummus (VG)$8.50
(VG) Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Caramelized Onion w/ Hummus, Lettuce, & Tomato in a Spinach Wrap.
Grilled Asian Beef Over Baby Kale Salad with Citrus (GF,DF)$13.95
(GF,DF) Soy-Ginger Marinated Beef with Baby Kale, Cabbage & Cashews. Garnished with Orange Segments
Garden Salad (VG,GF)$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
Rita's Catering image

 

Rita's Catering

410 Totten Pond Road, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Grilled Chicken Cobb (GF)$12.95
(GF) Mixed Greens, with Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Hard Boiled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes & Boars Head Bacon Bits. Served with Creamy Ranch Dressing
Fruit Cup$4.50
Raspberry, Blackberry, Melon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Pineapple.
Garden Salad (VG,GF)$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham image

 

Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham

1075 Main Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.50
Roast Chicken, Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing
Turkey Sandwich$7.50
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Cheese
Coke Can$1.45
Craft Food Halls image

 

Craft Food Halls

200 Smith Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Avocado Falafel Bowl (V) (GF)$9.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Spring Mix / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Fresh Falafel Flashed Fried In Avocado Oil / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Garlic Turmeric Miso Sauce and Apple Cider Vinaigrette (Infused with Dragon Fruit / Sriracha Drizzle)
Bacon and Egg Taco$5.95
Torched Corn Tortilla / Scrambled Eggs / Avocado / Bacon / Shredded Cheese / Sriracha / Cilantro Lime Aioli
The Big Greek (GF)$10.95
Tangy - Light - Savory
Spring Mix / Romaine / Bio-Dynamic Greek Feta Dressing / Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley / English Cucumber / Red Onion / Crumbled Feta / Micro Greens / Sweety Drop Peppers / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Garnished With Wild Italian Oregano
NexDine image

 

NexDine

275 Wyman Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
E TU BRUTE$7.29
Grilled Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shaved Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE
CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER
Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Whole Wheat Roll
Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar image

 

Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar

240 Moody Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cubano$13.00
Slow roasted pork, smoked ham, Dijon, pickles, sweet paprika aioli, Gruyere cheese, pressed on Iggy's French bread.
Empanadas de carne$9.00
Braised chicken, chicken veloute, gruyere, asparagus.
**Contains Gluten**Contains Dairy**Contains Soy**Allium Allergy**
Arroz con Pollo$26.00
Pan roasted half chicken, saffron rice, roasted baby heirloom carrots, soft boiled egg, maduros
**Allium Allergy**Nightshade Allergy**Contains Dairy (can be omitted)
**Gluten Free**
Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham image

 

Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham

482 Moody Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini$12.00
(3) Fried risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella & pecorino, served with marinara sauce.
Burrata$19.00
Tomato sauce, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh burrata, fresh basil, oregano, evoo.
Cannoli$9.00
(2) Filled with house made ricotta.
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

49 River St., Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
Root Beer
Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro

99 Third Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole + Chips$12.00
fresh avocados, cilantro, sea salt & white onion
Short Rib Taco$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas,
poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
Chips + Salsa$3.00
Mi Tierra (Springfield, MA) organic heirloom corn tortilla chips and oven-roasted tomato salsa.
Copper House Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Copper House Tavern

380 Winter Street, Waltham

Avg 3.7 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Honey Sriracha Wings$15.00
served with blue cheese, celery and carrot sticks (available buffalo style)
*CHT Bourbon Bacon Burger$17.00
bourbon whiskey sauce, crisp bacon, + cheddar cheese
Southwest Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos and chipotle ranch dressing on toasted brioche roll
