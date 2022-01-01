Waltham restaurants you'll love
Waltham's top cuisines
Must-try Waltham restaurants
Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham
200 5th Ave, Waltham
|Popular items
|Hot Chick
|$13.95
Sriracha Chicken / Mozzarella and
Provolone / Pickled Red Onions / Sriracha Sauce / Garlic Chili Aioli / Scallions
|Street Kale Caesar
|$10.00
Romaine & kale blend / tomato medley / shaved Parmesan / Parmesan crisp / Tuscan Caesar dressing
|B'arrr BQ
|$11.00
The Official Mass Pirates Pizza
Mozzarella and Provolone / Chipotle Chicken / Peppadew Peppers / Bacon / BBQ Sauce / Ranch / Crispy Onions / Cotija Cheese / Scallions
850 Winter Street - Cafe Services
850 Winter St., Waltham
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Chickpea Salad - Chickpeas tossed with tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, feta, and parsley
|$4.30
Mediterranean chickpea salad - Chickpeas tossed with tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, feta, and parsley
|Egg any Style
|$0.65
Cage Free Egg made the way you like it!
|Diet Coke
|$0.90
FRENCH FRIES
Tempo
474 Moody St, Waltham
|Popular items
|Hanger Steak (GF)
|$30.00
|Beet and Goat Cheese Salad (GF)
|$12.00
|Pan Seared Salmon (GF)
|$27.00
NexDine
590 Lincoln Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
|GREEN EGGS & HAM
Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
Rita’s Catering
500 Totten Pond Road, Waltham
|Popular items
|7 Layer Bar
|$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
|Caesar Salad (V)
|$9.95
(V) Romaine lettuce with Grated Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Herbed Croutons, Caesar Dressing (no anchovies)
|Classic Fruit Cup Large
|$2.75
Berries, Grapes, Melon
NexDine
333 Wyman Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
|ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI
|SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
1018 Lexington Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|Cheese Breadsticks
|Orange 2 Liter
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
Vinotta Restaurant
361 MOODY STREET, WALTHAM
|Popular items
|Ahi Tuna Crudo
|$17.00
Avocado, cucumber, sesame oil, soy sauce (GF!)
|Old Fashioned Ravioli
|$27.00
Handmade cheese ravioli, meatball, sausage, spinach, tomato basil sauce
|Minestrone Soup
|$11.00
Carrot, onion, scallion, barley, yellow & green zucchini, leeks, garbanzo, white, & red beans, house vegetable stock (GF!)
Rhino Restaurant & Lounge
11 Cooper Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|Whole Fried Tilapia
|$21.00
House spice blend marinated tilapia/ garlic French fries /tomato salsa /garlic/ salad
|Rhino Burger
|$12.00
Cheese Burger (w) French Fries
|Plantain Bites
|$14.00
Fried semi sweet plantain with avocado, tomato salsa
Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
800 South Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.89
Fluffy Scrambled Eggs, Slow Cooked Black Beans and Cheddar Cheese, wrapped in a Whole Wheat Tortilla with a side of House Salsa Roja.
|House Truffle Potato Chips
|$2.50
Idaho Potatoes sliced fresh every morning and fried to a perfect crisp, then tossed in White Truffle Salt. Insanely Addicting.
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$10.89
The Classic Club!
Sliced Smoked Turkey, Local Cheddar, Crispy Bacon, Crunchy Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, on Your Choice of Bread.
Rita's Catering
950 Winter St, Waltham
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad (V)
|$9.95
(V) Romaine lettuce with Grated Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Herbed Croutons, Caesar Dressing (no anchovies)
|Grilled Asian Beef Over Baby Kale Salad with Citrus (GF,DF)
|$13.95
(GF,DF) Soy-Ginger Marinated Beef with Baby Kale, Cabbage & Cashews. Garnished with Orange Segments
|7 Layer Bar
|$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Roots to Rise Cafe
75 3rd Ave, Waltham
|Popular items
|Supreme Turkey BLT
|$10.95
roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, romaine, tomato, house-made chipotle mayo, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
|PB&J Acai Bowl
|$11.50
acai, granola, peanut butter, strawberries, and bananas (V)
|Asian Chop
|$10.95
chopped romaine, edamame, shredded carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, cilantro, almonds paired with our house-made soy ginger dressing (v, gf, df)
NexDine
130 Turner St, Waltham
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH
|$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
|ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI
|BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
NexDine
55 Walkers Brook Drive, Waltham
|Popular items
|DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Herb Roasted Chicken, Signature Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Blue Cheese, Spring Greens, Tomato, Carrot & Cucumber Ribbons
|GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
NexDine
275 Second Ave, Waltham
|Popular items
|GREEN EGGS & HAM
Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach
|BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
|SPICY AVOCADO TOAST
|$4.99
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain
Stazione Di Federal
123 Moody Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|Carbonara
|$22.00
Pancetta, Egg Yolk & Pecorino Sauce
|Fagioli Verde
|$14.00
Insalata Mista, Green Beans, Crispy Pancetta, Walnuts, Ricotta Salata & Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Italian Wedding Zuppa
|$11.00
Veal Meatballs, Carrots, Greens & Chicken Broth
Sweet Basil on Moody
469 Moody St, Waltham
|Popular items
|Rosemary Chicken
|$60.00
with pancetta, tomatoes, and asparagus in a garlicky cream sauce over ziti
|Chicken Parmesan
|$26.00
with mozzarella in a basil marinara sauce and served with your choice of pasta.
|Full Pint Pesto
|$15.00
a large order of our popular pesto sauce
Rita’s Catering
77 Third Ave, Waltham
|Popular items
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.50
Homemade Chocolate Cakes, Filled with Decadent Cream, Dipped in Chocolate
|Grilled Vegetable Wrap w/ Hummus (VG)
|$8.50
(VG) Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Caramelized Onion w/ Hummus, Lettuce, & Tomato in a Spinach Wrap.
|Beef Fajita
|$12.95
Mixed Greens with Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tortilla Strips, Jack Cheese & Tomato Chipotle Dressing
NexDine
185 Wyman Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Herb Roasted Chicken, Signature Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Blue Cheese, Spring Greens, Tomato, Carrot & Cucumber Ribbons
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
|DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
Rita’s Catering
201 Jones Road, Waltham
|Popular items
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.50
Homemade Chocolate Cakes, Filled with Decadent Cream, Dipped in Chocolate
|7 Layer Bar
|$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
|California Grilled Chicken Cobb (GF)
|$12.95
(GF) Mixed Greens, with Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Hard Boiled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes & Boars Head Bacon Bits. Served with Creamy Ranch Dressing
Rita’s Catering
230 Third Ave, Waltham
|Popular items
|Grilled Vegetable Wrap w/ Hummus (VG)
|$8.50
(VG) Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Caramelized Onion w/ Hummus, Lettuce, & Tomato in a Spinach Wrap.
|Grilled Asian Beef Over Baby Kale Salad with Citrus (GF,DF)
|$13.95
(GF,DF) Soy-Ginger Marinated Beef with Baby Kale, Cabbage & Cashews. Garnished with Orange Segments
|Garden Salad (VG,GF)
|$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
Rita's Catering
410 Totten Pond Road, Waltham
|Popular items
|California Grilled Chicken Cobb (GF)
|$12.95
(GF) Mixed Greens, with Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Hard Boiled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes & Boars Head Bacon Bits. Served with Creamy Ranch Dressing
|Fruit Cup
|$4.50
Raspberry, Blackberry, Melon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Pineapple.
|Garden Salad (VG,GF)
|$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham
1075 Main Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$7.50
Roast Chicken, Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing
|Turkey Sandwich
|$7.50
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Cheese
|Coke Can
|$1.45
Craft Food Halls
200 Smith Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|Avocado Falafel Bowl (V) (GF)
|$9.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Spring Mix / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Fresh Falafel Flashed Fried In Avocado Oil / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Garlic Turmeric Miso Sauce and Apple Cider Vinaigrette (Infused with Dragon Fruit / Sriracha Drizzle)
|Bacon and Egg Taco
|$5.95
Torched Corn Tortilla / Scrambled Eggs / Avocado / Bacon / Shredded Cheese / Sriracha / Cilantro Lime Aioli
|The Big Greek (GF)
|$10.95
Tangy - Light - Savory
Spring Mix / Romaine / Bio-Dynamic Greek Feta Dressing / Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley / English Cucumber / Red Onion / Crumbled Feta / Micro Greens / Sweety Drop Peppers / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Garnished With Wild Italian Oregano
NexDine
275 Wyman Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
|E TU BRUTE
|$7.29
Grilled Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shaved Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE
|CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER
Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Whole Wheat Roll
Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar
240 Moody Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$13.00
Slow roasted pork, smoked ham, Dijon, pickles, sweet paprika aioli, Gruyere cheese, pressed on Iggy's French bread.
|Empanadas de carne
|$9.00
Braised chicken, chicken veloute, gruyere, asparagus.
**Contains Gluten**Contains Dairy**Contains Soy**Allium Allergy**
|Arroz con Pollo
|$26.00
Pan roasted half chicken, saffron rice, roasted baby heirloom carrots, soft boiled egg, maduros
**Allium Allergy**Nightshade Allergy**Contains Dairy (can be omitted)
**Gluten Free**
Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham
482 Moody Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$12.00
(3) Fried risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella & pecorino, served with marinara sauce.
|Burrata
|$19.00
Tomato sauce, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh burrata, fresh basil, oregano, evoo.
|Cannoli
|$9.00
(2) Filled with house made ricotta.
D'Angelo
49 River St., Waltham
|Popular items
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Thanksgiving Toasted
|Root Beer
Painted Burro
99 Third Ave, Waltham
|Popular items
|Guacamole + Chips
|$12.00
fresh avocados, cilantro, sea salt & white onion
|Short Rib Taco
|$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas,
poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
|Chips + Salsa
|$3.00
Mi Tierra (Springfield, MA) organic heirloom corn tortilla chips and oven-roasted tomato salsa.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Copper House Tavern
380 Winter Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|Honey Sriracha Wings
|$15.00
served with blue cheese, celery and carrot sticks (available buffalo style)
|*CHT Bourbon Bacon Burger
|$17.00
bourbon whiskey sauce, crisp bacon, + cheddar cheese
|Southwest Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos and chipotle ranch dressing on toasted brioche roll
- 2