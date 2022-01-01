Waltham American restaurants you'll love

Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham image

 

Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham

200 5th Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
Hot Chick$13.95
Sriracha Chicken / Mozzarella and
Provolone / Pickled Red Onions / Sriracha Sauce / Garlic Chili Aioli / Scallions
Street Kale Caesar$10.00
Romaine & kale blend / tomato medley / shaved Parmesan / Parmesan crisp / Tuscan Caesar dressing
B'arrr BQ$11.00
The Official Mass Pirates Pizza
Mozzarella and Provolone / Chipotle Chicken / Peppadew Peppers / Bacon / BBQ Sauce / Ranch / Crispy Onions / Cotija Cheese / Scallions
Tempo image

FRENCH FRIES

Tempo

474 Moody St, Waltham

Avg 4.2 (1326 reviews)
Hanger Steak (GF)$30.00
Beet and Goat Cheese Salad (GF)$12.00
Pan Seared Salmon (GF)$27.00
Sweet Basil on Moody image

 

Sweet Basil on Moody

469 Moody St, Waltham

No reviews yet
Rosemary Chicken$60.00
with pancetta, tomatoes, and asparagus in a garlicky cream sauce over ziti
Chicken Parmesan$26.00
with mozzarella in a basil marinara sauce and served with your choice of pasta.
Full Pint Pesto$15.00
a large order of our popular pesto sauce
Copper House Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Copper House Tavern

380 Winter Street, Waltham

Avg 3.7 (854 reviews)
Honey Sriracha Wings$15.00
served with blue cheese, celery and carrot sticks (available buffalo style)
*CHT Bourbon Bacon Burger$17.00
bourbon whiskey sauce, crisp bacon, + cheddar cheese
Southwest Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos and chipotle ranch dressing on toasted brioche roll
