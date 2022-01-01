Waltham American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Waltham
More about Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham
Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham
200 5th Ave, Waltham
|Popular items
|Hot Chick
|$13.95
Sriracha Chicken / Mozzarella and
Provolone / Pickled Red Onions / Sriracha Sauce / Garlic Chili Aioli / Scallions
|Street Kale Caesar
|$10.00
Romaine & kale blend / tomato medley / shaved Parmesan / Parmesan crisp / Tuscan Caesar dressing
|B'arrr BQ
|$11.00
The Official Mass Pirates Pizza
Mozzarella and Provolone / Chipotle Chicken / Peppadew Peppers / Bacon / BBQ Sauce / Ranch / Crispy Onions / Cotija Cheese / Scallions
More about Tempo
FRENCH FRIES
Tempo
474 Moody St, Waltham
|Popular items
|Hanger Steak (GF)
|$30.00
|Beet and Goat Cheese Salad (GF)
|$12.00
|Pan Seared Salmon (GF)
|$27.00
More about Sweet Basil on Moody
Sweet Basil on Moody
469 Moody St, Waltham
|Popular items
|Rosemary Chicken
|$60.00
with pancetta, tomatoes, and asparagus in a garlicky cream sauce over ziti
|Chicken Parmesan
|$26.00
with mozzarella in a basil marinara sauce and served with your choice of pasta.
|Full Pint Pesto
|$15.00
a large order of our popular pesto sauce
More about Copper House Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Copper House Tavern
380 Winter Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|Honey Sriracha Wings
|$15.00
served with blue cheese, celery and carrot sticks (available buffalo style)
|*CHT Bourbon Bacon Burger
|$17.00
bourbon whiskey sauce, crisp bacon, + cheddar cheese
|Southwest Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos and chipotle ranch dressing on toasted brioche roll