Waltham bars & lounges you'll love

Tempo image

FRENCH FRIES

Tempo

474 Moody St, Waltham

Avg 4.2 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hanger Steak (GF)$30.00
Beet and Goat Cheese Salad (GF)$12.00
Pan Seared Salmon (GF)$27.00
More about Tempo
Rhino Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Rhino Restaurant & Lounge

11 Cooper Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Fried Tilapia$21.00
House spice blend marinated tilapia/ garlic French fries /tomato salsa /garlic/ salad
Rhino Burger$12.00
Cheese Burger (w) French Fries
Plantain Bites$14.00
Fried semi sweet plantain with avocado, tomato salsa
More about Rhino Restaurant & Lounge
Sweet Basil on Moody image

 

Sweet Basil on Moody

469 Moody St, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rosemary Chicken$60.00
with pancetta, tomatoes, and asparagus in a garlicky cream sauce over ziti
Chicken Parmesan$26.00
with mozzarella in a basil marinara sauce and served with your choice of pasta.
Full Pint Pesto$15.00
a large order of our popular pesto sauce
More about Sweet Basil on Moody
Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar image

 

Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar

240 Moody Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cubano$13.00
Slow roasted pork, smoked ham, Dijon, pickles, sweet paprika aioli, Gruyere cheese, pressed on Iggy's French bread.
Empanadas de carne$9.00
Braised chicken, chicken veloute, gruyere, asparagus.
**Contains Gluten**Contains Dairy**Contains Soy**Allium Allergy**
Arroz con Pollo$26.00
Pan roasted half chicken, saffron rice, roasted baby heirloom carrots, soft boiled egg, maduros
**Allium Allergy**Nightshade Allergy**Contains Dairy (can be omitted)
**Gluten Free**
More about Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar
Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham image

 

Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham

482 Moody Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini$12.00
(3) Fried risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella & pecorino, served with marinara sauce.
Burrata$19.00
Tomato sauce, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh burrata, fresh basil, oregano, evoo.
Cannoli$9.00
(2) Filled with house made ricotta.
More about Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham
Copper House Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Copper House Tavern

380 Winter Street, Waltham

Avg 3.7 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Honey Sriracha Wings$15.00
served with blue cheese, celery and carrot sticks (available buffalo style)
*CHT Bourbon Bacon Burger$17.00
bourbon whiskey sauce, crisp bacon, + cheddar cheese
Southwest Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos and chipotle ranch dressing on toasted brioche roll
More about Copper House Tavern
The Federal image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Federal

74 Tower Road, Waltham

Avg 4.4 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Blanched and Roasted Brussels. Add Bacon for $2
Caesar Salad$12.00
White Anchovies, Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese
Beet & Fried Goat Cheese$14.00
Beets, Fried Goat Cheese, Crumbled Pistachio Nuts, Arugula, Dried Cranberries & Saba Sauce
More about The Federal
In A Pickle Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

In A Pickle Restaurant

265 Moody Street, Waltham

Avg 4.1 (1084 reviews)
Takeout
More about In A Pickle Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Paisano Restaurant

221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Original Burrito$10.99
Choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chicken or chorizo. Rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, lettuce and sour cream
Tex-Mex Tacos$3.99
Choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chorizo or chicken. With cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Wet Burrito$11.99
Flower tortilla w/choice asada, carnitas, pastor, chicken, chorizo, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese. Green or red sauce + sour cream. Rice and beans
More about Paisano Restaurant

