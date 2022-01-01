Waltham bars & lounges you'll love
Tempo
474 Moody St, Waltham
|Hanger Steak (GF)
|$30.00
|Beet and Goat Cheese Salad (GF)
|$12.00
|Pan Seared Salmon (GF)
|$27.00
More about Rhino Restaurant & Lounge
Rhino Restaurant & Lounge
11 Cooper Street, Waltham
|Whole Fried Tilapia
|$21.00
House spice blend marinated tilapia/ garlic French fries /tomato salsa /garlic/ salad
|Rhino Burger
|$12.00
Cheese Burger (w) French Fries
|Plantain Bites
|$14.00
Fried semi sweet plantain with avocado, tomato salsa
More about Sweet Basil on Moody
Sweet Basil on Moody
469 Moody St, Waltham
|Rosemary Chicken
|$60.00
with pancetta, tomatoes, and asparagus in a garlicky cream sauce over ziti
|Chicken Parmesan
|$26.00
with mozzarella in a basil marinara sauce and served with your choice of pasta.
|Full Pint Pesto
|$15.00
a large order of our popular pesto sauce
More about Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar
Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar
240 Moody Street, Waltham
|Cubano
|$13.00
Slow roasted pork, smoked ham, Dijon, pickles, sweet paprika aioli, Gruyere cheese, pressed on Iggy's French bread.
|Empanadas de carne
|$9.00
Braised chicken, chicken veloute, gruyere, asparagus.
**Contains Gluten**Contains Dairy**Contains Soy**Allium Allergy**
|Arroz con Pollo
|$26.00
Pan roasted half chicken, saffron rice, roasted baby heirloom carrots, soft boiled egg, maduros
**Allium Allergy**Nightshade Allergy**Contains Dairy (can be omitted)
**Gluten Free**
More about Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham
Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham
482 Moody Street, Waltham
|Arancini
|$12.00
(3) Fried risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella & pecorino, served with marinara sauce.
|Burrata
|$19.00
Tomato sauce, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh burrata, fresh basil, oregano, evoo.
|Cannoli
|$9.00
(2) Filled with house made ricotta.
More about Copper House Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Copper House Tavern
380 Winter Street, Waltham
|Honey Sriracha Wings
|$15.00
served with blue cheese, celery and carrot sticks (available buffalo style)
|*CHT Bourbon Bacon Burger
|$17.00
bourbon whiskey sauce, crisp bacon, + cheddar cheese
|Southwest Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos and chipotle ranch dressing on toasted brioche roll
More about The Federal
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Federal
74 Tower Road, Waltham
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
Blanched and Roasted Brussels. Add Bacon for $2
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
White Anchovies, Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese
|Beet & Fried Goat Cheese
|$14.00
Beets, Fried Goat Cheese, Crumbled Pistachio Nuts, Arugula, Dried Cranberries & Saba Sauce
More about In A Pickle Restaurant
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
In A Pickle Restaurant
265 Moody Street, Waltham
More about Paisano Restaurant
Paisano Restaurant
221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham
|Original Burrito
|$10.99
Choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chicken or chorizo. Rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, lettuce and sour cream
|Tex-Mex Tacos
|$3.99
Choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chorizo or chicken. With cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Wet Burrito
|$11.99
Flower tortilla w/choice asada, carnitas, pastor, chicken, chorizo, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese. Green or red sauce + sour cream. Rice and beans