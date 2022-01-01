Waltham breakfast spots you'll love

Waltham restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Waltham

Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham image

 

Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham

200 5th Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Chick$13.95
Sriracha Chicken / Mozzarella and
Provolone / Pickled Red Onions / Sriracha Sauce / Garlic Chili Aioli / Scallions
Street Kale Caesar$10.00
Romaine & kale blend / tomato medley / shaved Parmesan / Parmesan crisp / Tuscan Caesar dressing
B'arrr BQ$11.00
The Official Mass Pirates Pizza
Mozzarella and Provolone / Chipotle Chicken / Peppadew Peppers / Bacon / BBQ Sauce / Ranch / Crispy Onions / Cotija Cheese / Scallions
More about Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham
Roots to Rise Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Roots to Rise Cafe

75 3rd Ave, Waltham

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Supreme Turkey BLT$10.95
roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, romaine, tomato, house-made chipotle mayo, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
PB&J Acai Bowl$11.50
acai, granola, peanut butter, strawberries, and bananas (V)
Asian Chop$10.95
chopped romaine, edamame, shredded carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, cilantro, almonds paired with our house-made soy ginger dressing (v, gf, df)
More about Roots to Rise Cafe
Leo's Place Diner image

SANDWICHES

Leo's Place Diner

655 Main Street, Waltham

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Dogs 333$10.95
3 pancakes, 3 eggs and choice of sausage or bacon
Little Dog 222$9.50
2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs & Choice of Sausage or Bacon
Engineer Your Omelet$5.95
Build Your Own Omelet
More about Leo's Place Diner
In A Pickle Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

In A Pickle Restaurant

265 Moody Street, Waltham

Avg 4.1 (1084 reviews)
Takeout
More about In A Pickle Restaurant

