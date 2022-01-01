Waltham breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Waltham
More about Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham
Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham
200 5th Ave, Waltham
|Popular items
|Hot Chick
|$13.95
Sriracha Chicken / Mozzarella and
Provolone / Pickled Red Onions / Sriracha Sauce / Garlic Chili Aioli / Scallions
|Street Kale Caesar
|$10.00
Romaine & kale blend / tomato medley / shaved Parmesan / Parmesan crisp / Tuscan Caesar dressing
|B'arrr BQ
|$11.00
The Official Mass Pirates Pizza
Mozzarella and Provolone / Chipotle Chicken / Peppadew Peppers / Bacon / BBQ Sauce / Ranch / Crispy Onions / Cotija Cheese / Scallions
More about Roots to Rise Cafe
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Roots to Rise Cafe
75 3rd Ave, Waltham
|Popular items
|Supreme Turkey BLT
|$10.95
roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, romaine, tomato, house-made chipotle mayo, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
|PB&J Acai Bowl
|$11.50
acai, granola, peanut butter, strawberries, and bananas (V)
|Asian Chop
|$10.95
chopped romaine, edamame, shredded carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, cilantro, almonds paired with our house-made soy ginger dressing (v, gf, df)
More about Leo's Place Diner
SANDWICHES
Leo's Place Diner
655 Main Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|Big Dogs 333
|$10.95
3 pancakes, 3 eggs and choice of sausage or bacon
|Little Dog 222
|$9.50
2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs & Choice of Sausage or Bacon
|Engineer Your Omelet
|$5.95
Build Your Own Omelet