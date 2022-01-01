Waltham cafés you'll love

850 Winter Street - Cafe Services image

 

850 Winter Street - Cafe Services

850 Winter St., Waltham

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad - Chickpeas tossed with tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, feta, and parsley$4.30
Mediterranean chickpea salad - Chickpeas tossed with tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, feta, and parsley
Egg any Style$0.65
Cage Free Egg made the way you like it!
Diet Coke$0.90
NexDine image

 

NexDine

333 Wyman Street, Waltham

GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing
900 Winter Street - Cafe Services image

 

900 Winter Street - Cafe Services

900 Winter Street, Waltham

Sesame Soy Chicken and Vegetable Soup
Sesame Soy Chicken and Vegetable Soup
Signature French Fries$1.85
Crispy Outside and Light and Fluffy Inside.
Egg any Style$0.65
Cage Free Egg made the way you like it!
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Waltham

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Chipotle Chicken

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Cookies

