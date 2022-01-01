Waltham cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Waltham
More about 850 Winter Street - Cafe Services
850 Winter Street - Cafe Services
850 Winter St., Waltham
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Chickpea Salad - Chickpeas tossed with tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, feta, and parsley
|$4.30
Mediterranean chickpea salad - Chickpeas tossed with tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, feta, and parsley
|Egg any Style
|$0.65
Cage Free Egg made the way you like it!
|Diet Coke
|$0.90
More about NexDine
NexDine
333 Wyman Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
|ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI
|SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing
More about 900 Winter Street - Cafe Services
900 Winter Street - Cafe Services
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|Sesame Soy Chicken and Vegetable Soup
Sesame Soy Chicken and Vegetable Soup
|Signature French Fries
|$1.85
Crispy Outside and Light and Fluffy Inside.
|Egg any Style
|$0.65
Cage Free Egg made the way you like it!