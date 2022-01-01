Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waltham caterers you'll love

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Must-try caterers in Waltham

Rita's Catering image

 

Rita's Catering

950 Winter St, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caprese Wrap$9.95
Classic Caprese, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze with Roasted Red Peppers
Pecan Bar$2.50
Homemade, Decadent Pecan Filling Topped with Crunchy Candied Pecans
Fruit Cup$4.50
Raspberry, Blackberry, Melon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Pineapple.
More about Rita's Catering
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering

77 Third Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
7 Layer Bar$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
Fruit Cup$4.50
Raspberry, Blackberry, Melon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Pineapple.
Classic Fruit Cup Large$2.75
Berries, Grapes, Melon
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering

201 Jones Road, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caprese Wrap$9.95
Classic Caprese, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze with Roasted Red Peppers
Fruit Cup$4.50
Raspberry, Blackberry, Melon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Pineapple.
7 Layer Bar$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering

230 Third Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
7 Layer Bar$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
7 Layer Bar$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
Classic Fruit Cup Large$2.75
Berries, Grapes, Melon
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita's Catering image

 

Rita's Catering

410 Totten Pond Road, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Vegetable Wrap w/ Hummus (VG)$8.50
(VG) Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Caramelized Onion w/ Hummus, Lettuce, & Tomato in a Spinach Wrap.
Caprese Wrap$9.95
Classic Caprese, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze with Roasted Red Peppers
Grilled Asian Beef Over Baby Kale Salad with Citrus (GF,DF)$13.95
(GF,DF) Soy-Ginger Marinated Beef with Baby Kale, Cabbage & Cashews. Garnished with Orange Segments
More about Rita's Catering
Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham image

 

Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham

1075 Main Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.50
Chicken, Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing and Buffalo Sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$8.99
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, Onions, Pickles and Ranch Dressing
Ginger ale Can$1.45
More about Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering

1601 Trapelo Rd, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
7 Layer Bar$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
7 Layer Bar$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
Classic Fruit Cup Large$2.75
Berries, Grapes, Melon
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering

500 Totten Pond Road, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Angus Burger w/ Cheese$7.75
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering

460 Totten Pond Road, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled chicken, bacon & ranch$8.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Sesame Bread
Contains Sesame, Dairy, Eggs
More about Rita’s Catering
Dragon Roll Grill image

 

Dragon Roll Grill

104 Clematis aAe, Waltham

No reviews yet
More about Dragon Roll Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Waltham

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Chipotle Chicken

Muffins

Avocado Toast

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston