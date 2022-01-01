Waltham caterers you'll love
Must-try caterers in Waltham
More about Rita's Catering
Rita's Catering
950 Winter St, Waltham
|Popular items
|Caprese Wrap
|$9.95
Classic Caprese, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze with Roasted Red Peppers
|Pecan Bar
|$2.50
Homemade, Decadent Pecan Filling Topped with Crunchy Candied Pecans
|Fruit Cup
|$4.50
Raspberry, Blackberry, Melon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Pineapple.
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
77 Third Ave, Waltham
|Popular items
|7 Layer Bar
|$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
|Fruit Cup
|$4.50
Raspberry, Blackberry, Melon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Pineapple.
|Classic Fruit Cup Large
|$2.75
Berries, Grapes, Melon
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
201 Jones Road, Waltham
|Popular items
|Caprese Wrap
|$9.95
Classic Caprese, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze with Roasted Red Peppers
|Fruit Cup
|$4.50
Raspberry, Blackberry, Melon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Pineapple.
|7 Layer Bar
|$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
230 Third Ave, Waltham
|Popular items
|7 Layer Bar
|$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
|Classic Fruit Cup Large
|$2.75
Berries, Grapes, Melon
More about Rita's Catering
Rita's Catering
410 Totten Pond Road, Waltham
|Popular items
|Grilled Vegetable Wrap w/ Hummus (VG)
|$8.50
(VG) Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Caramelized Onion w/ Hummus, Lettuce, & Tomato in a Spinach Wrap.
|Caprese Wrap
|$9.95
Classic Caprese, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze with Roasted Red Peppers
|Grilled Asian Beef Over Baby Kale Salad with Citrus (GF,DF)
|$13.95
(GF,DF) Soy-Ginger Marinated Beef with Baby Kale, Cabbage & Cashews. Garnished with Orange Segments
More about Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham
Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham
1075 Main Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$7.50
Chicken, Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing and Buffalo Sauce
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
|$8.99
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, Onions, Pickles and Ranch Dressing
|Ginger ale Can
|$1.45
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
1601 Trapelo Rd, Waltham
|Popular items
|7 Layer Bar
|$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
|Classic Fruit Cup Large
|$2.75
Berries, Grapes, Melon
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
500 Totten Pond Road, Waltham
|Popular items
|Angus Burger w/ Cheese
|$7.75
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
460 Totten Pond Road, Waltham
|Popular items
|Grilled chicken, bacon & ranch
|$8.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Sesame Bread
Contains Sesame, Dairy, Eggs
More about Dragon Roll Grill
Dragon Roll Grill
104 Clematis aAe, Waltham