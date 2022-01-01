Waltham sandwich spots you'll love

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Roots to Rise Cafe

75 3rd Ave, Waltham

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
Supreme Turkey BLT$10.95
roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, romaine, tomato, house-made chipotle mayo, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
PB&J Acai Bowl$11.50
acai, granola, peanut butter, strawberries, and bananas (V)
Asian Chop$10.95
chopped romaine, edamame, shredded carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, cilantro, almonds paired with our house-made soy ginger dressing (v, gf, df)
D'Angelo

49 River St., Waltham

No reviews yet
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
Root Beer
Sousviderie - CFH - Waltham

200 5th Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
Seasoned Chicken Salad / Lettuce / Sliced Tomato / Potato Bun
Caribbean Pork Tacos (2 Tacos)$10.95
White Corn Tortilla / 12 Hour Sous Vide Pulled Pork / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa / Sweet Pineapple Fire Sauce/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge
Cheeseburger$14.50
House Seasoned Burger / American Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Brioche Bun
***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

In A Pickle Restaurant

265 Moody Street, Waltham

Avg 4.1 (1084 reviews)
