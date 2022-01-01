Waltham sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Waltham
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Roots to Rise Cafe
75 3rd Ave, Waltham
|Popular items
|Supreme Turkey BLT
|$10.95
roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, romaine, tomato, house-made chipotle mayo, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
|PB&J Acai Bowl
|$11.50
acai, granola, peanut butter, strawberries, and bananas (V)
|Asian Chop
|$10.95
chopped romaine, edamame, shredded carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, cilantro, almonds paired with our house-made soy ginger dressing (v, gf, df)
D'Angelo
49 River St., Waltham
|Popular items
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Thanksgiving Toasted
|Root Beer
Sousviderie - CFH - Waltham
200 5th Ave, Waltham
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
Seasoned Chicken Salad / Lettuce / Sliced Tomato / Potato Bun
|Caribbean Pork Tacos (2 Tacos)
|$10.95
White Corn Tortilla / 12 Hour Sous Vide Pulled Pork / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa / Sweet Pineapple Fire Sauce/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge
|Cheeseburger
|$14.50
House Seasoned Burger / American Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Brioche Bun
***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***