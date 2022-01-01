Waltham Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Waltham

Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham image

 

Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham

482 Moody Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini$12.00
(3) Fried risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella & pecorino, served with marinara sauce.
Burrata$19.00
Tomato sauce, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh burrata, fresh basil, oregano, evoo.
Cannoli$9.00
(2) Filled with house made ricotta.
More about Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham
Pizzeria Enzina image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Enzina

1056 Main St, Waltham

Avg 4.1 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Al Formaggio$18.00
tomato san marzano sauce , mozzarella
Arancini alla Romana (Suppli')$12.00
tomato , mozzarella , spicy marinara
Funghi$24.00
tomato san marzano sauce, mozzarella , fontina, roasted wild mushrooms
More about Pizzeria Enzina
The Federal image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Federal

74 Tower Road, Waltham

Avg 4.4 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Blanched and Roasted Brussels. Add Bacon for $2
Caesar Salad$12.00
White Anchovies, Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese
Beet & Fried Goat Cheese$14.00
Beets, Fried Goat Cheese, Crumbled Pistachio Nuts, Arugula, Dried Cranberries & Saba Sauce
More about The Federal

