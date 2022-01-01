Waltham Italian restaurants you'll love
Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham
482 Moody Street, Waltham
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$12.00
(3) Fried risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella & pecorino, served with marinara sauce.
|Burrata
|$19.00
Tomato sauce, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh burrata, fresh basil, oregano, evoo.
|Cannoli
|$9.00
(2) Filled with house made ricotta.
PIZZA
Pizzeria Enzina
1056 Main St, Waltham
|Popular items
|Al Formaggio
|$18.00
tomato san marzano sauce , mozzarella
|Arancini alla Romana (Suppli')
|$12.00
tomato , mozzarella , spicy marinara
|Funghi
|$24.00
tomato san marzano sauce, mozzarella , fontina, roasted wild mushrooms
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Federal
74 Tower Road, Waltham
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
Blanched and Roasted Brussels. Add Bacon for $2
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
White Anchovies, Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese
|Beet & Fried Goat Cheese
|$14.00
Beets, Fried Goat Cheese, Crumbled Pistachio Nuts, Arugula, Dried Cranberries & Saba Sauce