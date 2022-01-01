Waltham pizza restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Waltham

Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

1018 Lexington Street, Waltham

Avg 4.2 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Breadsticks
Orange 2 Liter
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
More about Papa Gino's
Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham image

 

Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham

482 Moody Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini$12.00
(3) Fried risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella & pecorino, served with marinara sauce.
Burrata$19.00
Tomato sauce, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh burrata, fresh basil, oregano, evoo.
Cannoli$9.00
(2) Filled with house made ricotta.
More about Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham
Pizzeria Enzina image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Enzina

1056 Main St, Waltham

Avg 4.1 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Al Formaggio$18.00
tomato san marzano sauce , mozzarella
Arancini alla Romana (Suppli')$12.00
tomato , mozzarella , spicy marinara
Funghi$24.00
tomato san marzano sauce, mozzarella , fontina, roasted wild mushrooms
More about Pizzeria Enzina

