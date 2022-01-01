Bacon cheeseburgers in Waltham
Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
800 South Street, Waltham
|Bacon Cheese Burger Potato
|$9.89
STUFFED POTATO WITH GROUND BEEF, BACON
& SHREDDED CHEDDAR TOPPED WITH LETTUCE & TOMATOES,
SPECIAL SAUCE & SCALLIONS
NexDine
275 Second Ave, Waltham
|BACON CHEESEBURGER
Hand Pressed Beef Burger With Bacon, Melted Cheddar Cheese, With Lettuce & Tomato. Served On A Bulkie Roll with a Side of Fries.
NexDine
275 Wyman Street, Waltham
|SPICY BBQ BACON BURGER
Our House Burger Patty, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, Fried Onion Strings Barbecue Sauce
Copper House Tavern
380 Winter Street, Waltham
|*CHT Bourbon Bacon Burger
|$17.00
bourbon whiskey sauce, crisp bacon, + cheddar cheese