Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon egg sandwiches in Waltham

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve bacon egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

850 Winter St., Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Pepper Candied Bacon Croissant Egg Sandwich with American Cheese$4.90
Black Pepper Candied Bacon Croissant Egg Sandwich with American Cheese
More about Cafe Services
Roots to Rise Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Roots to Rise Cafe

75 3rd Ave, Waltham

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
a delicious breakfast sandwich made to order with a locally sourced cage free fried egg, bacon and cheddar cheese you pick the bread - whole wheat bagel, croissant, whole wheat english muffin, white wrap, whole wheat wrap or gluten free wrap
More about Roots to Rise Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham

Turkey Clubs

Spaghetti

Pepperoni Pizza

Beef Teriyaki

Salad Bowl

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Rice Bowls

Pork Chops

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (505 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston