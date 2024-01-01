Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baja fish tacos in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Waltham restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

Item pic

 

Painted Burro - Waltham

9 Third Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco$8.00
savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
More about Painted Burro - Waltham
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Bites – Fish Tacos$8.29
Shrimp, Cod Nuggets, or Vegan Chorizo- shredded cabbage, diced tomatoes, mashed avocados, chopped cilantro, chipotle mayo, sour cream, shredded cheddar, papaya Salsa, corn pineapple salsa and lime wedges. Served with cilantro black beans and rice.
More about Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900

