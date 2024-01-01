Baja fish tacos in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve baja fish tacos
More about Painted Burro - Waltham
Painted Burro - Waltham
9 Third Ave, Waltham
|Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco
|$8.00
savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
More about Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Baja Bites – Fish Tacos
|$8.29
Shrimp, Cod Nuggets, or Vegan Chorizo- shredded cabbage, diced tomatoes, mashed avocados, chopped cilantro, chipotle mayo, sour cream, shredded cheddar, papaya Salsa, corn pineapple salsa and lime wedges. Served with cilantro black beans and rice.