Banana smoothies in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve banana smoothies
More about Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850
Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850
850 Winter St., Waltham
|Recharge Pineapple Banana Strawberry Smoothie with Vanilla Yogurt
|$4.90
Strawberry Strom Smoothie- Strawberries, bananas, Hemp Seeds, and vanilla yogurt
|Banana Berry Blast Smoothie - Mixed Berries, Banana, Vanilla Yogurt, Honey, and Orange Juice
|$0.00
Banana Berry Blast Smoothie - Mixed Berries, Banana, Vanilla Yogurt, Honey, and Orange Juice