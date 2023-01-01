Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Banana splits in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Banana Splits
Waltham restaurants that serve banana splits
FRENCH FRIES
Tempo - Waltham
474 Moody St, Waltham
Avg 4.2
(1326 reviews)
Fried Banana Split
$12.00
More about Tempo - Waltham
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Roots To Rise
75 3rd Ave, Waltham
Avg 4.9
(30 reviews)
Banana Split Acai Bowl - (GF)
$14.29
acai, granola, Teddies peanut butter, chocolate chips, and bananas (V)
More about Roots To Rise
Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham
Chicken Pot Pies
Chicken Tenders
Falafel Wraps
Chocolate Croissants
Salmon
Kale Salad
Paninis
Shrimp Scampi
More near Waltham to explore
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
West Newton
No reviews yet
Lincoln
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(658 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(13 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(108 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(158 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(187 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2173 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston