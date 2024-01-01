Bleu burgers in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve bleu burgers
Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Black and Bleu Burger with Fresh Tomatoes and Lettuce
|$6.99
More about Craft Food Hall POST
Craft Food Hall POST
200 Smith Street, Waltham
|Black & Bleu Burger
|$10.95
Sous Vide Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Peppadew Peppers, Blue Cheese, Cajun Dust, Brioche Bun.
** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE**All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink edge to edge. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.