Bleu burgers in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Waltham restaurants that serve bleu burgers

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black and Bleu Burger with Fresh Tomatoes and Lettuce$6.99
More about Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
Item pic

 

Craft Food Hall POST

200 Smith Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black & Bleu Burger$10.95
Sous Vide Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Peppadew Peppers, Blue Cheese, Cajun Dust, Brioche Bun.
** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE**All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink edge to edge. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.
More about Craft Food Hall POST

