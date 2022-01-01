Burritos in Waltham

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen

800 South Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$5.89
Fluffy Scrambled Eggs, Slow Cooked Black Beans and Cheddar Cheese, wrapped in a Whole Wheat Tortilla with a side of House Salsa Roja.
More about Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham image

 

Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham

1075 Main Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Burritos$5.99
More about Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham
Consumer pic

 

Paisano Restaurant

221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wet Burrito$11.99
Flower tortilla w/choice asada, carnitas, pastor, chicken, chorizo, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese. Green or red sauce + sour cream. Rice and beans
Original Burrito$10.99
Choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chicken or chorizo. Rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, lettuce and sour cream
More about Paisano Restaurant

