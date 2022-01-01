Burritos in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve burritos
More about Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
800 South Street, Waltham
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.89
Fluffy Scrambled Eggs, Slow Cooked Black Beans and Cheddar Cheese, wrapped in a Whole Wheat Tortilla with a side of House Salsa Roja.
More about Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham
Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham
1075 Main Street, Waltham
|Lunch Burritos
|$5.99
More about Paisano Restaurant
Paisano Restaurant
221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham
|Wet Burrito
|$11.99
Flower tortilla w/choice asada, carnitas, pastor, chicken, chorizo, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese. Green or red sauce + sour cream. Rice and beans
|Original Burrito
|$10.99
Choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chicken or chorizo. Rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, lettuce and sour cream