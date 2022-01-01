Cannolis in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Cannolis
Waltham restaurants that serve cannolis
Stazione Di Federal
123 Moody Street, Waltham
No reviews yet
Cannolis
$9.00
Sweet Italian Cream with Chocolate Chips
More about Stazione Di Federal
Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham
482 Moody Street, Waltham
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$9.00
(2) Filled with house made ricotta.
More about Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham
Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham
Goat Cheese Salad
Garden Salad
Ravioli
Cheese Pizza
Lasagna
Fajitas
Egg Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar Salad
More near Waltham to explore
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
West Newton
No reviews yet
Lincoln
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(696 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston