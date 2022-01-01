Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waltham restaurants you'll love

Waltham restaurants
  • Waltham

Must-try Waltham restaurants

Banner pic

 

Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850

850 Winter St., Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg any Style$0.65
Cage Free Egg made the way you like it!
No Bag Needed with Pickup$0.00
Please Help Us Reduce Waste and Choose This Button for Bagless Pick
Not Your Average Caesar$4.30
Shaved Parmigiana Cheese. Crisp Baby Romaine Lettuce. Black Garlic Croutons.
Tempo image

FRENCH FRIES

Tempo - Waltham

474 Moody St, Waltham

Avg 4.2 (1326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kung Pao Cauliflower (GF)$12.00
Truffle Fries (GF)$10.00
Brussel Sprouts (GF)$12.00
NexDine image

 

NexDine - Cafe 590 (406)

590 Lincoln Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH$0.00
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
VEGETARIAN BURGER$0.00
Housemade Vegetarian Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Baby Spinach & Hummus on a Bulky Roll
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
NexDine image

 

NexDine's Cafe 333

333 Wyman Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH$0.00
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
BTS$0.00
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
Vinotta Restaurant image

 

Vinotta Restaurant

361 MOODY STREET, WALTHAM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gnocchi Alla Pecorara*$25.00
Handmade potato gnocchi, tomato-basil sauce, ricotta cheese
Housemade Meatballs*$12.00
Beef, veal, imp. Parmigiano, breadcrumbs, tomato sauce
Bolognese*$27.00
Freshly made ragout, beef, veal, celery, carrot
Roots to Rise Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Roots To Rise

75 3rd Ave, Waltham

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PB&J Acai Bowl$13.59
acai, granola, peanut butter, strawberries, and bananas (V)
New England Harvest$12.59
chopped kale, farro, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, walnuts, dried cranberries paired with our house-made balsamic dressing
Berry Blast Acai Bowl$13.59
acai, granola, strawberries, blueberries, and bananas (V,DF,GF)
Stazione Di Federal image

 

Stazione Di Federal

123 Moody Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caprese$13.00
Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala & Basil Pine Nut Vinaigrette
Frutti di Mare$45.00
Spaghetti sauteed with calamari, littleneck clams, scallops, shrimp and pomodoro sauce
Mozzarella Fritta$12.00
Pan Fried Mozzarella & Pomodoro
Sweet Basil on Moody image

 

Sweet Basil on Moody

469 Moody St, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Pint Pesto$8.00
a small order of our popular pesto sauce
Full Pint Pesto$15.00
a large order of our popular pesto sauce
Bolognese$26.00
with beef, sausage, and mushrooms over handmade tagliatelle
Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham image

 

Cricket Cafe & Catering

1075 Main Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Bacon Club$8.50
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.99
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, Onions, Pickles and Ranch Dressing
Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms
Craft Food Halls image

 

Craft Food Hall Project

200 Smith Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fields Of Greens (GF)$9.95
Simple - Fresh - Healthy
Crisp Romaine / Spring Mix / Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley / English Cucumber / Red Onion / Sweety Drop Peppers / Wild Oregano / Micro Greens / Finished With Bio-Dynamic Balsamic Miso Vinaigrette
Chicken Salad$9.95
Sous Vide Chicken Salad with Grapes and Cranberries / Lettuce / Tomato / Choice of Bread
Rt. 66 Chipotle Chicken Bowl (GF)$9.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Crisp Romaine / Super Grain Blend Of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum / House Made Black Bean Salsa and Plantain Crisps / Roasted Cinnamon Chipotle Sweet Potato / Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken / Hemp Hearts / Micro Greens / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli and Sriracha Drizzle
Banner pic

 

Cafe 81 - 81 Wyman Street

81 Wyman Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Muffins$2.50
Vanilla Raisin Oat
(gluten-free, dairy-free)( contains nuts*)
Wild Salmon$8.50
poached wild salmon, shaved zucchini, bell pepper, lemon, capers, dill
81 Stack - Egg Sandwich$6.50
runny egg, spicy chicken sausage, arugula, smoked salt on sourdough
Consumer pic

 

Copperhouse Tavern - Hotel Ordering - 380 Winter Street

380 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tavern Tenders$16.00
fresh chicken flash fried and tossed with
our chipotle honey bbq sauce, blue cheese
dipping sauce
Tomatillo Guacamole + Chips (GF, V)$12.00
avocado, tomato, garlic, cilantro, lime, Pico de Gallo, house made chips
Honey Sriracha Wings (GF)$17.00
blue cheese, celery + carrot
NexDine image

 

NexDine - Cafe 275 (402)

275 Wyman Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH$0.00
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
ROASTED TURKEY BLT$6.99
House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Tomato & Avocado on Sourdough
Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar image

 

Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Waltham

240 Moody Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cubano$13.00
Slow roasted pork, smoked ham, Dijon, pickles, sweet paprika aioli, Gruyere cheese, pressed on Iggy's French bread.
MADUROS$6.00
Ripe sweet fried plantains
**Gluten Free**
CHICHARRONES$12.00
Crispy pork belly, avocado puree. mojo glaze, pineapple-orange salsa.
**Gluten free, dairy free, nuts free. **Nightshade allergy**
Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham image

 

Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham - 482 Moody Street

482 Moody Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Burrata$21.00
Tomato sauce, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh burrata, fresh basil, oregano, evoo.
Capricciosa$23.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, fresh prosciutto, evoo.
Margherita$20.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, evoo.
Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro - Waltham

99 Third Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Taco$8.50
tomatillo salsa verde, honeycrisp apple salsa, crema mexicana, cotija, flour tortilla
Shrimp Taco$8.00
guacamole, mango + habanero salsa, pickled red onion
Baja Fish Taco$8.50
savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
Copper House Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Copper House Tavern

380 Winter Street, Waltham

Avg 3.7 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rancheros Nachos$0.00
Layered with melted cheese, ranchero chili, topped with jalapenos, chopped scallions, served with tomatillo guacamole, salsa fresca and sour cream.
Southwest Chicken Cobb$17.00
blackened chicken, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomatoes, black beans, grilled corn, blue cheese crumbles, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing
Steak + Cheese Egg Rolls$13.00
thinly sliced sirloin steak with provolone cheese, red peppers, onions and seasonings stuffed in thin crispy wrapper, served with garlic aioli
Pizzeria Enzina image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Enzina

1056 Main St, Waltham

Avg 4.1 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Romaine Salad$14.00
classic Caesar dressing , Shaved Grana , crostini
Margherita$24.00
tomato san marzano sauce , mozzarella fior di latte , basil
Polpette$15.00
house made meatballs / veal , pork , beef , pomodoro sauce , ricotta
Banner pic

 

Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg any Style$0.65
Cage Free Egg made the way you like it!
Build Your Own Omelet$4.50
Cage Free Eggs filled with your choice of with Meat and Vegetables
Fresh Market Greens$4.99
Build a Salad Just The Way You Like It !!!
The Federal image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Federal

74 Tower Road, Waltham

Avg 4.4 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Parmesan Fries$9.00
Fries w/ Parmesan Cheese and Black Truffle Oil
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes$9.00
Garlic Confit & Chive Butter
Chicken Under a Brick$28.00
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus & Arneis Beurre Blanc
NexDine image

 

NexDine - Cafe 175 (403)

175 Wyman Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
Local Farm Fresh Produce$20.99
Order a bag of fresh produce from local farms. Bags will vary each week base on in season produce. Orders must be placed no later than Thursday at 1pm for a pickup on Wednesday at 10am in 175's main lobby.
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST$4.99
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain
Leo's Place Diner image

SANDWICHES

Leo's Place Diner

655 Main Street, Waltham

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Dogs 333$10.95
3 pancakes, 3 eggs and choice of sausage or bacon
Mrs. Owens$7.75
Spinach, steak,onions, egg & cheese on a bagel
YES I NEED SILVERWARE$0.00
Sousviderie - CFH - Waltham image

 

Craft Food Hall Project - CityPoint

200 5th Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Original$13.95
House Seasoned / Lettuce / Tomato / Brioche Bun
***ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE**
All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
BBQ Burger$15.95
BBQ Infused Burger / BBQ Sauce / Blue Cheese Crumble / Sliced Tomato / Bibb Lettuce / Crispy Onions / Brioche Bun
*** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE**
All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink EDGE TO EDGE. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
Caribbean Pork Tacos (2 Tacos)$10.95
White Corn Tortilla / 12 Hour Sous Vide Pulled Pork / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa / Sweet Pineapple Fire Sauce/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians Cafe 43

43 Foundry Avenue, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Egg Sandwich$2.90
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours 8:00-10:30am).
Sunny Day$4.95
Mango, Banana, Orange Juice
Very Berry$4.95
Strawberry, Blackberry, Banana
Banner pic

 

Tessie's Bar And Kitchen Waltham

841 Main St, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
THE SOUTHWEST$16.95
romaine, cajun grilled chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cilantro, tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, crunchy fried onions, tossed with chipotle ranch dressing
#3 THE COMMENTATOR$16.95
cheddar, bacon, crispy fried onions, house made slaw, crazy jay's raspberry bbq
BAKED MAC & CHEESE$16.95
housemade four cheese sauce, mini penne, topped with ritz crackers
Banner pic

 

Sebastians - 3300 Watermill Center

800 South Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel Sandwich$0.00
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)
Breakfast Wrap$0.00
Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)
Cobb Salad$0.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
Rhino Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Rhino Restaurant & Lounge

11 Cooper Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings -Your choice of dipping sauce$12.00
Choices of Dipping Sauce
* Buffalo/BBQ -Barbecue/Mango/Lemon Paper
Chapati$4.00
Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham image

 

Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham

200 5th Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mike & Patty's image

 

Mike & Patty's - Waltham (CHURNED)

584 Moody Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering - 500 Totten

500 Totten Pond Road, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
