Waltham restaurants you'll love

Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850
850 Winter St., Waltham
Popular items
|Egg any Style
|$0.65
Cage Free Egg made the way you like it!
|Not Your Average Caesar
|$4.30
Shaved Parmigiana Cheese. Crisp Baby Romaine Lettuce. Black Garlic Croutons.
FRENCH FRIES
Tempo - Waltham
474 Moody St, Waltham
Popular items
|Kung Pao Cauliflower (GF)
|$12.00
|Truffle Fries (GF)
|$10.00
|Brussel Sprouts (GF)
|$12.00
NexDine - Cafe 590 (406)
590 Lincoln Street, Waltham
Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
|$0.00
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
|VEGETARIAN BURGER
|$0.00
Housemade Vegetarian Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Baby Spinach & Hummus on a Bulky Roll
|BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH
|$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
NexDine's Cafe 333
333 Wyman Street, Waltham
Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
|$0.00
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
|BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH
|$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
|BTS
|$0.00
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
Vinotta Restaurant
361 MOODY STREET, WALTHAM
Popular items
|Gnocchi Alla Pecorara*
|$25.00
Handmade potato gnocchi, tomato-basil sauce, ricotta cheese
|Housemade Meatballs*
|$12.00
Beef, veal, imp. Parmigiano, breadcrumbs, tomato sauce
|Bolognese*
|$27.00
Freshly made ragout, beef, veal, celery, carrot
Roots To Rise
Roots To Rise
75 3rd Ave, Waltham
Popular items
|PB&J Acai Bowl
|$13.59
acai, granola, peanut butter, strawberries, and bananas (V)
|New England Harvest
|$12.59
chopped kale, farro, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, walnuts, dried cranberries paired with our house-made balsamic dressing
|Berry Blast Acai Bowl
|$13.59
acai, granola, strawberries, blueberries, and bananas (V,DF,GF)
Stazione Di Federal
123 Moody Street, Waltham
Popular items
|Caprese
|$13.00
Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala & Basil Pine Nut Vinaigrette
|Frutti di Mare
|$45.00
Spaghetti sauteed with calamari, littleneck clams, scallops, shrimp and pomodoro sauce
|Mozzarella Fritta
|$12.00
Pan Fried Mozzarella & Pomodoro
Sweet Basil on Moody
469 Moody St, Waltham
Popular items
|Half Pint Pesto
|$8.00
a small order of our popular pesto sauce
|Full Pint Pesto
|$15.00
a large order of our popular pesto sauce
|Bolognese
|$26.00
with beef, sausage, and mushrooms over handmade tagliatelle
Cricket Cafe & Catering
1075 Main Street, Waltham
Popular items
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$8.50
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Cheese
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$8.99
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, Onions, Pickles and Ranch Dressing
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.50
Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms
Craft Food Hall Project
200 Smith Street, Waltham
Popular items
|Fields Of Greens (GF)
|$9.95
Simple - Fresh - Healthy
Crisp Romaine / Spring Mix / Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley / English Cucumber / Red Onion / Sweety Drop Peppers / Wild Oregano / Micro Greens / Finished With Bio-Dynamic Balsamic Miso Vinaigrette
|Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Sous Vide Chicken Salad with Grapes and Cranberries / Lettuce / Tomato / Choice of Bread
|Rt. 66 Chipotle Chicken Bowl (GF)
|$9.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Crisp Romaine / Super Grain Blend Of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum / House Made Black Bean Salsa and Plantain Crisps / Roasted Cinnamon Chipotle Sweet Potato / Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken / Hemp Hearts / Micro Greens / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli and Sriracha Drizzle
Cafe 81 - 81 Wyman Street
81 Wyman Street, Waltham
Popular items
|Muffins
|$2.50
Vanilla Raisin Oat
(gluten-free, dairy-free)( contains nuts*)
|Wild Salmon
|$8.50
poached wild salmon, shaved zucchini, bell pepper, lemon, capers, dill
|81 Stack - Egg Sandwich
|$6.50
runny egg, spicy chicken sausage, arugula, smoked salt on sourdough
Copperhouse Tavern - Hotel Ordering - 380 Winter Street
380 Winter Street, Waltham
Popular items
|Tavern Tenders
|$16.00
fresh chicken flash fried and tossed with
our chipotle honey bbq sauce, blue cheese
dipping sauce
|Tomatillo Guacamole + Chips (GF, V)
|$12.00
avocado, tomato, garlic, cilantro, lime, Pico de Gallo, house made chips
|Honey Sriracha Wings (GF)
|$17.00
blue cheese, celery + carrot
NexDine - Cafe 275 (402)
275 Wyman Street, Waltham
Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH
|$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
|BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
|$0.00
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
|ROASTED TURKEY BLT
|$6.99
House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Tomato & Avocado on Sourdough
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Waltham
240 Moody Street, Waltham
Popular items
|Cubano
|$13.00
Slow roasted pork, smoked ham, Dijon, pickles, sweet paprika aioli, Gruyere cheese, pressed on Iggy's French bread.
|MADUROS
|$6.00
Ripe sweet fried plantains
**Gluten Free**
|CHICHARRONES
|$12.00
Crispy pork belly, avocado puree. mojo glaze, pineapple-orange salsa.
**Gluten free, dairy free, nuts free. **Nightshade allergy**
Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham - 482 Moody Street
482 Moody Street, Waltham
Popular items
|Pizza Burrata
|$21.00
Tomato sauce, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh burrata, fresh basil, oregano, evoo.
|Capricciosa
|$23.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, fresh prosciutto, evoo.
|Margherita
|$20.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, evoo.
Painted Burro - Waltham
99 Third Ave, Waltham
Popular items
|Pork Taco
|$8.50
tomatillo salsa verde, honeycrisp apple salsa, crema mexicana, cotija, flour tortilla
|Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
guacamole, mango + habanero salsa, pickled red onion
|Baja Fish Taco
|$8.50
savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
Copper House Tavern
Copper House Tavern
380 Winter Street, Waltham
Popular items
|Rancheros Nachos
|$0.00
Layered with melted cheese, ranchero chili, topped with jalapenos, chopped scallions, served with tomatillo guacamole, salsa fresca and sour cream.
|Southwest Chicken Cobb
|$17.00
blackened chicken, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomatoes, black beans, grilled corn, blue cheese crumbles, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing
|Steak + Cheese Egg Rolls
|$13.00
thinly sliced sirloin steak with provolone cheese, red peppers, onions and seasonings stuffed in thin crispy wrapper, served with garlic aioli
PIZZA
Pizzeria Enzina
1056 Main St, Waltham
Popular items
|Romaine Salad
|$14.00
classic Caesar dressing , Shaved Grana , crostini
|Margherita
|$24.00
tomato san marzano sauce , mozzarella fior di latte , basil
|Polpette
|$15.00
house made meatballs / veal , pork , beef , pomodoro sauce , ricotta
Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
900 Winter Street, Waltham
Popular items
|Egg any Style
|$0.65
Cage Free Egg made the way you like it!
|Build Your Own Omelet
|$4.50
Cage Free Eggs filled with your choice of with Meat and Vegetables
|Fresh Market Greens
|$4.99
Build a Salad Just The Way You Like It !!!
The Federal
The Federal
74 Tower Road, Waltham
Popular items
|Truffle Parmesan Fries
|$9.00
Fries w/ Parmesan Cheese and Black Truffle Oil
|Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
|$9.00
Garlic Confit & Chive Butter
|Chicken Under a Brick
|$28.00
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus & Arneis Beurre Blanc
NexDine - Cafe 175 (403)
175 Wyman Street, Waltham
Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH
|$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
|Local Farm Fresh Produce
|$20.99
Order a bag of fresh produce from local farms. Bags will vary each week base on in season produce. Orders must be placed no later than Thursday at 1pm for a pickup on Wednesday at 10am in 175's main lobby.
|SPICY AVOCADO TOAST
|$4.99
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain
SANDWICHES
Leo's Place Diner
655 Main Street, Waltham
Popular items
|Big Dogs 333
|$10.95
3 pancakes, 3 eggs and choice of sausage or bacon
|Mrs. Owens
|$7.75
Spinach, steak,onions, egg & cheese on a bagel
Craft Food Hall Project - CityPoint
200 5th Ave, Waltham
Popular items
|The Original
|$13.95
House Seasoned / Lettuce / Tomato / Brioche Bun
***ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE**
All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
|BBQ Burger
|$15.95
BBQ Infused Burger / BBQ Sauce / Blue Cheese Crumble / Sliced Tomato / Bibb Lettuce / Crispy Onions / Brioche Bun
*** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE**
All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink EDGE TO EDGE. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
|Caribbean Pork Tacos (2 Tacos)
|$10.95
White Corn Tortilla / 12 Hour Sous Vide Pulled Pork / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa / Sweet Pineapple Fire Sauce/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge
Sebastians Cafe 43
43 Foundry Avenue, Waltham
Popular items
|Breakfast Egg Sandwich
|$2.90
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours 8:00-10:30am).
|Sunny Day
|$4.95
Mango, Banana, Orange Juice
|Very Berry
|$4.95
Strawberry, Blackberry, Banana
Tessie's Bar And Kitchen Waltham
841 Main St, Waltham
Popular items
|THE SOUTHWEST
|$16.95
romaine, cajun grilled chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cilantro, tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, crunchy fried onions, tossed with chipotle ranch dressing
|#3 THE COMMENTATOR
|$16.95
cheddar, bacon, crispy fried onions, house made slaw, crazy jay's raspberry bbq
|BAKED MAC & CHEESE
|$16.95
housemade four cheese sauce, mini penne, topped with ritz crackers
Sebastians - 3300 Watermill Center
800 South Street, Waltham
Popular items
|Bagel Sandwich
|$0.00
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)
|Breakfast Wrap
|$0.00
Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)
|Cobb Salad
|$0.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
Rhino Restaurant & Lounge
11 Cooper Street, Waltham
Popular items
|Wings -Your choice of dipping sauce
|$12.00
Choices of Dipping Sauce
* Buffalo/BBQ -Barbecue/Mango/Lemon Paper
|Chapati
|$4.00
Mike & Patty's - Waltham (CHURNED)
584 Moody Street, Waltham
