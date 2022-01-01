Chicken burritos in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850
850 Winter St., Waltham
|Chicken Burrito w/ Mango Salsa, Rice and Black Beans
|$5.95
Carl's Steak Subs - 55 Prospect St
55 Prospect St, Waltham
|Buffalo Chicken Burrito
|$9.95
Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
|Maui Chicken Burrito
|$10.95
Rice, Green Peppers< Onions, Pineapple, Honey Ginger Sauce, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato