Chicken enchiladas in Waltham

Waltham restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Craft Food Halls

200 Smith Street, Waltham

Chicken Enchilada$3.95
Painted Burro

99 Third Ave, Waltham

Roasted Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$22.00
smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro
