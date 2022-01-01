Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken fajitas in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Chicken Fajitas
Waltham restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Painted Burro
99 Third Ave, Waltham
No reviews yet
Chicken Fajitas
$29.00
More about Painted Burro
Paisano Restaurant
221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham
No reviews yet
Chicken Fajita
$15.99
Tender pieces of chicken breast sauteed in our seasoning.
More about Paisano Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham
Chipotle Chicken
Nachos
Cookies
California Burgers
Lobsters
Chocolate Cake
Calamari
Chips And Salsa
More near Waltham to explore
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
West Newton
No reviews yet
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Lincoln
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1560 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston