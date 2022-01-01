Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Waltham restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro

99 Third Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas$29.00
More about Painted Burro
Consumer pic

 

Paisano Restaurant

221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita$15.99
Tender pieces of chicken breast sauteed in our seasoning.
More about Paisano Restaurant

