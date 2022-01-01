Chicken lettuce wraps in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps
More about Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850
Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850
850 Winter St., Waltham
|Asian Lettuce Wraps with Chicken, Steak or Vegan Crumbles. Served with steamed rice.
|$6.25
Asian Lettuce Wraps with Chicken, Shrimp or Vegan Crumbles. Served with steamed rice.
More about Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Boars Head Buffalo Chicken Wrap - Roasted Peppers, Roasted Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch
|$4.95
|Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap - Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Grilled Chicken
|$4.95
Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap - Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Grilled Chicken