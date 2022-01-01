Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken lettuce wraps in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Waltham restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850

850 Winter St., Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Lettuce Wraps with Chicken, Steak or Vegan Crumbles. Served with steamed rice.$6.25
Asian Lettuce Wraps with Chicken, Shrimp or Vegan Crumbles. Served with steamed rice.
More about Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boars Head Buffalo Chicken Wrap - Roasted Peppers, Roasted Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch$4.95
Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap - Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Grilled Chicken$4.95
Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap - Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Grilled Chicken
More about Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900

