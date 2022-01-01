Chicken parmesan in Waltham

Waltham restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Chicken Parmesan image

 

Sweet Basil on Moody

469 Moody St, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$26.00
with mozzarella in a basil marinara sauce and served with your choice of pasta.
More about Sweet Basil on Moody
Chicken Parmigiana image

 

Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham

482 Moody Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
Pan-seared chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella sprinkled with oregano & pecornio, served with tagliatelle.
(GF option)
More about Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham
Chicken Parmigiana image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Enzina

1056 Main St, Waltham

Avg 4.1 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
mezze maniche pasta , pomodoro sauce , mozzarella fior di latte
More about Pizzeria Enzina

