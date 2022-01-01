Chicken parmesan in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Sweet Basil on Moody
Sweet Basil on Moody
469 Moody St, Waltham
|Chicken Parmesan
|$26.00
with mozzarella in a basil marinara sauce and served with your choice of pasta.
More about Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham
Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham
482 Moody Street, Waltham
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.00
Pan-seared chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella sprinkled with oregano & pecornio, served with tagliatelle.
(GF option)