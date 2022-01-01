Chicken soup in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve chicken soup
Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
800 South Street, Waltham
|Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.00
Smoked Chicken, roasted tomatoes and jalapeno blended with heritage corn tortillas,
|Chicken & Farro Soup
|$5.00
SAUTEED VEGGIES SIMMERED WITH CHICKEN & FARRO IN A HERBED CHICKEN STOCK
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Roots to Rise Cafe
75 3rd Ave, Waltham
|Chicken Noodle and Vegetable Soup
|$8.99
tender, slow simmered chicken, sweet carrots, crisp celery, diced onions and al dente mafalda noodles in a handcrafted chicken stock, with a pinch of sea salt