Chili in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve chili
Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
800 South Street, Waltham
|Turkey Chili
|$5.50
Reginaldo's Family Recipe! Corn, Black Beans, Onion and Garlic, All Slow cooked together. Mild but with a spicy finish. Garnished with Queso Fresco
|Vegan Bean Chili
|$5.00
Slow cooked Black Beans with Tomatoes and Peppers, and spices of Cumin, Coriander, and Paprika.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Copper House Tavern
380 Winter Street, Waltham
|Ranchero Chili
ground beef, grilled sirloin, kidney beans, black beans, southwestern spices, shredded cheese, scallions, served with tortilla chips