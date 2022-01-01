Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve chili

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen image

 

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen

800 South Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Chili$5.50
Reginaldo's Family Recipe! Corn, Black Beans, Onion and Garlic, All Slow cooked together. Mild but with a spicy finish. Garnished with Queso Fresco
Vegan Bean Chili$5.00
Slow cooked Black Beans with Tomatoes and Peppers, and spices of Cumin, Coriander, and Paprika.
More about Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
Craft Food Halls image

 

Craft Food Halls

200 Smith Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Chili$3.95
More about Craft Food Halls
Copper House Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Copper House Tavern

380 Winter Street, Waltham

Avg 3.7 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ranchero Chili
ground beef, grilled sirloin, kidney beans, black beans, southwestern spices, shredded cheese, scallions, served with tortilla chips
More about Copper House Tavern
Item pic

 

Tessie's Bar & Kitchen

841 Main St, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILI BOWL$9.95
housemade chili, melted cheddar jack, sliced jalapenos, scallions, tortilla chips, served with sour cream on side
More about Tessie's Bar & Kitchen

