Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Chocolate Cake
Waltham restaurants that serve chocolate cake
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Copper House Tavern
380 Winter Street, Waltham
Avg 3.7
(854 reviews)
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$9.00
fresh cream, berries
Chocolate Lava Cake
$10.00
molten chocolate, vanilla ice cream
More about Copper House Tavern
Tessie's Bar & Kitchen
841 Main St, Waltham
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE CAKE
$8.00
More about Tessie's Bar & Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham
Tiramisu
Chicken Wraps
Greek Salad
Mac And Cheese
Clam Chowder
Chips And Salsa
Salad Bowl
Clams
More near Waltham to explore
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
West Newton
No reviews yet
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Lincoln
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1560 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston