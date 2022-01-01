Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Waltham restaurants that serve clam chowder

Copper House Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Copper House Tavern

380 Winter Street, Waltham

Avg 3.7 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New England Clam Chowder
fresh chopped local clams, bacon, herb blend
More about Copper House Tavern
The Federal image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Federal

74 Tower Road, Waltham

Avg 4.4 (496 reviews)
Takeout
NE Clam Chowder$11.00
More about The Federal

