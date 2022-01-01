Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clam chowder in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Clam Chowder
Waltham restaurants that serve clam chowder
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Copper House Tavern
380 Winter Street, Waltham
Avg 3.7
(854 reviews)
New England Clam Chowder
fresh chopped local clams, bacon, herb blend
More about Copper House Tavern
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Federal
74 Tower Road, Waltham
Avg 4.4
(496 reviews)
NE Clam Chowder
$11.00
More about The Federal
