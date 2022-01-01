Cobb salad in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve cobb salad
Copper House Tavern
380 Winter Street, Waltham
|Veggie Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Vegetables, avocado, hardboiled egg, bacon, tomatoes, black beans, grilled corn, blue cheese crumbles, tortilla, strips, chipotle ranch dressing
|Salmon Cobb Salad
|$19.00
Grilled salmon, avocado, hardboiled egg, bacon, tomatoes, black beans, grilled corn, blue cheese crumbles, tortilla, strips, chipotle ranch dressing
|Steak Cobb Salad
|$19.00
Grilled sirloin, avocado, hardboiled egg, bacon, tomatoes, black beans, grilled corn, blue cheese crumbles, tortilla, strips, chipotle ranch dressing