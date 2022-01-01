Croissants in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve croissants
More about Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
800 South Street, Waltham
|Breakfast Croissant
|$6.89
Souffled Eggs with
Melted swiss cheese, breakfast sausage & Avocado in a Flakey Croissant
More about Roots to Rise Cafe
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Roots to Rise Cafe
75 3rd Ave, Waltham
|Croissant
|$2.99
local sourced artisan croissant - delivered fresh daily
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Croissant
Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Croissant