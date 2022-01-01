Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Waltham

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve croissants

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen image

 

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen

800 South Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Croissant$6.89
Souffled Eggs with
Melted swiss cheese, breakfast sausage & Avocado in a Flakey Croissant
More about Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
Roots to Rise Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Roots to Rise Cafe

75 3rd Ave, Waltham

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant$2.99
local sourced artisan croissant - delivered fresh daily
More about Roots to Rise Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Croissant
Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Croissant
More about Cafe Services
Leo's Place Diner image

SANDWICHES

Leo's Place Diner

655 Main Street, Waltham

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant$2.25
More about Leo's Place Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham

Home Fries

Salmon

Chips And Salsa

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Nachos

Cheesecake

Paninis

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston