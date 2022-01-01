Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Waltham restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Cafe Services

850 Winter St., Waltham

Takeout
Side Salad - Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Red Onions$2.95
Side Salad - Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Red Onions
Greek village salad, romaine, black olives, feta, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, banana pepper$4.30
Greek village salad, romaine, black olives, feta, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, banana pepper
Gyro Wrap with Your Choice of Chicken, Beef or Falafel . Topped with Tabbouleh, Hummus, Tzatziki, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato and Cucumbers.. Served with a Side Greek Salad.$7.25
Gyro Wrap with Your Choice of Chicken, Beef or Falafel . Topped with Tabbouleh, Hummus, Tzatziki, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato and Cucumbers.. Served with a Side Greek Salad.
Cafe Services

900 Winter Street, Waltham

Takeout
Side Salad - Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Red Onions$2.95
Side Salad - Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Red Onions
Toasted Walnut and Blueberry Salad - Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Feta Cheese$4.99
Toasted Walnut and Blueberry Salad - Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Feta Cheese
