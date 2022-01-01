Cucumber salad in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve cucumber salad
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
850 Winter St., Waltham
|Side Salad - Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Red Onions
|$2.95
Side Salad - Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Red Onions
|Greek village salad, romaine, black olives, feta, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, banana pepper
|$4.30
Greek village salad, romaine, black olives, feta, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, banana pepper
|Gyro Wrap with Your Choice of Chicken, Beef or Falafel . Topped with Tabbouleh, Hummus, Tzatziki, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato and Cucumbers.. Served with a Side Greek Salad.
|$7.25
Gyro Wrap with Your Choice of Chicken, Beef or Falafel . Topped with Tabbouleh, Hummus, Tzatziki, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato and Cucumbers.. Served with a Side Greek Salad.
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Side Salad - Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Red Onions
|$2.95
Side Salad - Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Red Onions
|Toasted Walnut and Blueberry Salad - Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Feta Cheese
|$4.99
Toasted Walnut and Blueberry Salad - Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Feta Cheese