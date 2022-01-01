Egg sandwiches in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Roots to Rise Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Roots to Rise Cafe

75 3rd Ave, Waltham

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$5.45
a delicious breakfast sandwich made to order with a locally sourced cage free fried egg, bacon and cheddar cheese put it on a whole wheat bagel, croissant or whole wheat english muffin
More about Roots to Rise Cafe
Leo's Place Diner image

SANDWICHES

Leo's Place Diner

655 Main Street, Waltham

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Egg Sandwich$2.75
More about Leo's Place Diner
Bagel Egg Sandwich image

 

Sebastians

43 Foundry Avenue, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bagel Egg Sandwich$4.00
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours 8:00-10:30am).
More about Sebastians

