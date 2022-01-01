Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Waltham

Waltham restaurants that serve enchiladas

Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro

99 Third Ave, Waltham

Veggie Enchiladas$22.00
grilled asparagus, mushrooms, kale, poblano +onion rajas, aji amarillo,
carrot mole, crispy sweet potato, mexican crema, arugula, cotija
Pork Carnitas Enchiladas$22.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
Roasted Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$22.00
smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro
Consumer pic

 

Paisano Restaurant

221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham

Enchilada Suprema$14.99
Stuffed with your choice of asada, carnitas, pastor or chicken. Dipped in your favor sauce. Green, red or mole. Topped with onions, grated fresh cheese and sour cream.
Veggie Enchilada Burrito$11.99
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, sauteed onions and peppers dipped in your choice of red, green, or mole sauce. Served with beans.
Enchilada Especial$13.99
Same as above with extra toppings, lettuce, pico de gallo, and fresh avocado.
