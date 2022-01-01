Enchiladas in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve enchiladas
Painted Burro
99 Third Ave, Waltham
|Veggie Enchiladas
|$22.00
grilled asparagus, mushrooms, kale, poblano +onion rajas, aji amarillo,
carrot mole, crispy sweet potato, mexican crema, arugula, cotija
|Pork Carnitas Enchiladas
|$22.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
|Roasted Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
|$22.00
smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro
Paisano Restaurant
221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham
|Enchilada Suprema
|$14.99
Stuffed with your choice of asada, carnitas, pastor or chicken. Dipped in your favor sauce. Green, red or mole. Topped with onions, grated fresh cheese and sour cream.
|Veggie Enchilada Burrito
|$11.99
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, sauteed onions and peppers dipped in your choice of red, green, or mole sauce. Served with beans.
|Enchilada Especial
|$13.99
Same as above with extra toppings, lettuce, pico de gallo, and fresh avocado.