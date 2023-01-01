Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel salad in Waltham

Waltham restaurants that serve falafel salad

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850

850 Winter St., Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad Toss w/ Chicken, Falafel or Dolma, Hummus, Tabbouleh, Pita, Tomatoes, Olives, Feta, Cukes, Onions$7.29
Chicken, Falafel or Dolma, Hummus,
Tabbouleh, Pita, Tomatoes, Olives, Feta, Cukes, Onions
More about Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad Toss w/ Chicken, Falafel or Dolma, Hummus, Tabbouleh, Pita, Tomatoes, Olives, Feta, Cukes, Onions$7.29
Chicken, Falafel or Dolma, Hummus, Tabbouleh, Pita, Tomatoes, Olives, Feta, Cukes, Onions
More about Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900

