Filet mignon in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Filet Mignon
Waltham restaurants that serve filet mignon
FRENCH FRIES
Tempo - Waltham
474 Moody St, Waltham
Avg 4.2
(1326 reviews)
New York Strip (GF)
$38.00
Burnt Ends
$27.00
More about Tempo - Waltham
Vinotta Restaurant
361 MOODY STREET, WALTHAM
No reviews yet
Grilled Angus Filet Mignon*
$45.00
Sweet gorgonzola cheese ravioli, Porto wine sauce
More about Vinotta Restaurant
