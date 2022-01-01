Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Flan
Waltham restaurants that serve flan
Sweet Basil on Moody
469 Moody St, Waltham
No reviews yet
Flan
$12.00
More about Sweet Basil on Moody
Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar
240 Moody Street, Waltham
No reviews yet
Flan
$5.00
Traditional cuban egg custard
**Contains Dairy**Gluten Free**
More about Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar
