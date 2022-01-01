Garden salad in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
500 Totten Pond Road, Waltham
|Garden Salad (VG,GF)
|$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Rita's Catering
Rita's Catering
950 Winter St, Waltham
|Garden Salad (VG,GF)
|$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
77 Third Ave, Waltham
|Garden Salad (VG,GF)
|$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
201 Jones Road, Waltham
|Garden Salad (VG,GF)
|$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
230 Third Ave, Waltham
|Garden Salad (VG,GF)
|$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
460 Totten Pond Road, Waltham
|Garden Salad (VG,GF)
|$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette