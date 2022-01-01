Greek salad in Waltham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

850 Winter St., Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek village salad, romaine, black olives, feta, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, banana pepper$4.30
Greek village salad, romaine, black olives, feta, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, banana pepper
Gyro Wrap with Your Choice of Chicken, Beef or Falafel . Topped with Tabbouleh, Hummus, Tzatziki, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato and Cucumbers.. Served with a Side Greek Salad.$7.25
Gyro Wrap with Your Choice of Chicken, Beef or Falafel . Topped with Tabbouleh, Hummus, Tzatziki, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato and Cucumbers.. Served with a Side Greek Salad.
More about Cafe Services
Greek Salad image

 

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen

800 South Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$8.89
Romaine Lettuce, tossed with chopped Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber, Crumbled Feta, and Roasted Red Pepper with your Choice of Vinaigrette.
More about Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sweet Basil on Moody

469 Moody St, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$35.00
with romaine, feta, croutons, olives, onion, peppers, cucumber, and tomato.
Greek Salad$16.00
with romaine, feta, croutons, olives, onion, peppers, cucumber, and tomato.
More about Sweet Basil on Moody
Greek Village Salad image

 

Cafe Services

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Village Salad$4.30
Crisp Iceberg- Olive. Feta Crumble. Grape Tomato, English Cucumber. Shaved Red Onion. Green Bell Pepper. Banana Pepper
More about Cafe Services
Leo's Place Diner image

SANDWICHES

Leo's Place Diner

655 Main Street, Waltham

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$8.95
Domestic Feta & Imported Kalamata Olives
More about Leo's Place Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Watch City Grill

573 Main Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$7.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, pepperoncini and Kalamata olives topped with crumbled feta cheese and Greek dressing.
More about Watch City Grill

