Greek salad in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve greek salad
Cafe Services
850 Winter St., Waltham
|Greek village salad, romaine, black olives, feta, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, banana pepper
|$4.30
|Gyro Wrap with Your Choice of Chicken, Beef or Falafel . Topped with Tabbouleh, Hummus, Tzatziki, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato and Cucumbers.. Served with a Side Greek Salad.
|$7.25
Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
800 South Street, Waltham
|Greek Salad
|$8.89
Romaine Lettuce, tossed with chopped Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber, Crumbled Feta, and Roasted Red Pepper with your Choice of Vinaigrette.
Sweet Basil on Moody
469 Moody St, Waltham
|Greek Salad
|$35.00
with romaine, feta, croutons, olives, onion, peppers, cucumber, and tomato.
|Greek Salad
|$16.00
Cafe Services
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Greek Village Salad
|$4.30
Crisp Iceberg- Olive. Feta Crumble. Grape Tomato, English Cucumber. Shaved Red Onion. Green Bell Pepper. Banana Pepper
SANDWICHES
Leo's Place Diner
655 Main Street, Waltham
|Greek Salad
|$8.95
Domestic Feta & Imported Kalamata Olives