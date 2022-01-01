Ham sandwiches in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
850 Winter St., Waltham
|Italian Ciabatta Sandwich Caprese -Salami, Mortadella, Ham, Arugula, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Onion and fresh Mozzarellas,
|$4.95
Italian Ciabatta Sandwich Caprese -Salami, Mortadella, Ham, Arugula, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Onion and fresh Mozzarella
More about Roots to Rise Cafe
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Roots to Rise Cafe
75 3rd Ave, Waltham
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.99
a delicious breakfast sandwich made to order with a locally sourced cage free fried egg, ham and cheddar cheese you pick the bread - whole wheat bagel, croissant, whole wheat english muffin, white wrap, whole wheat wrap or gluten free wrap