Ham sandwiches in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

850 Winter St., Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Ciabatta Sandwich Caprese -Salami, Mortadella, Ham, Arugula, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Onion and fresh Mozzarellas,$4.95
Italian Ciabatta Sandwich Caprese -Salami, Mortadella, Ham, Arugula, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Onion and fresh Mozzarella
More about Cafe Services
Roots to Rise Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Roots to Rise Cafe

75 3rd Ave, Waltham

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
a delicious breakfast sandwich made to order with a locally sourced cage free fried egg, ham and cheddar cheese you pick the bread - whole wheat bagel, croissant, whole wheat english muffin, white wrap, whole wheat wrap or gluten free wrap
More about Roots to Rise Cafe
Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham image

 

Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham

1075 Main Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham Sandwich$7.50
Ham, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Cheese
More about Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham

