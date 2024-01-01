Kimchi in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve kimchi
More about Craft Food Hall - The POST
Craft Food Hall - The POST
200 Smith Street, Waltham
|Kimchi Chicken Fried Rice
|$10.95
Sous Vide Chicken Thigh, Black Garlic Rice, Kimchi, Scallion, Basil, Maple, Soft Boiled Egg, Hemp Seeds, Microgreens.
|Kale & Kimchi Salad
|$10.95
Kimchi, Sweet Potato, Chickpea Salad, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Vinaigrette, Kale, Red Cabbage, Pineapple Aioli, Hemp Seeds, Microgreens.
|Kimchi Burger
|$10.95
Sous Vide Burger, Kimchi Slaw, KD Aioli, Salt, Pepper, Brioche Bun.
** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE** All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink edge to edge. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.