Lamb shanks in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Lamb Shanks
Waltham restaurants that serve lamb shanks
Tempo - Waltham
474 Moody St, Waltham
Avg 4.2
(1326 reviews)
Lamb Shanks (GF)
$28.00
More about Tempo - Waltham
Sweet Basil on Moody
469 Moody St, Waltham
No reviews yet
Lamb Shank
$40.00
slow braised and served with whipped grits and roasted vegetables.
More about Sweet Basil on Moody
