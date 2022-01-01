Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lentil soup in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Lentil Soup
Waltham restaurants that serve lentil soup
Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
800 South Street, Waltham
No reviews yet
Lentil Soup
$5.00
Green Lentils Braised in a Light Tomato Stock with Seasonal, Roasted Root Vegetables.
More about Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
Cafe 81
81 Wyman Street, Waltham
No reviews yet
Lentil Soup
$3.00
mirepoix, fennel, tomato, thyme
More about Cafe 81
