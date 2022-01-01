Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Waltham restaurants that serve lentil soup

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen image

 

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen

800 South Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lentil Soup$5.00
Green Lentils Braised in a Light Tomato Stock with Seasonal, Roasted Root Vegetables.
More about Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe 81

81 Wyman Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lentil Soup$3.00
mirepoix, fennel, tomato, thyme
More about Cafe 81

