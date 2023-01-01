Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Waltham

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Tempo image

FRENCH FRIES

Tempo - Waltham

474 Moody St, Waltham

Avg 4.2 (1326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$28.00
More about Tempo - Waltham
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Copper House Tavern

380 Winter Street, Waltham

Avg 3.7 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Roll (Buttered)$28.00
warm lobster, butter, tarragon, lemon, toasted brioche roll
Street Corn$12.00
More about Copper House Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham

Chili

Blt Wraps

Turkey Burgers

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Cannolis

Egg Burritos

Goat Cheese Salad

Clams

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (637 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (174 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston